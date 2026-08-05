Missouri Route 47 Bridge at Warrenton Ribbon-Joining Ceremony Planned

Scheduled for August 17 at 5 p.m.

HANNIBAL – The Missouri Department of Transportation and its Design-Build contractor team for Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville will host a celebration to commemorate the opening of the new Missouri Route 47 Bridge at Warrenton, in Warren County, on Monday, August 17, at 5 p.m.

Work began in late March on the Missouri Route 47 bridge replacement. The Improve I-70 Alliance Team—comprised of Emery Sapp & Sons, Clarkson Construction Company, Bartlett & West and HNTB—was selected to design and build the bridge over Interstate 70, which is a major connector for the city of Warrenton.

In place of a traditional ribbon cutting, we will host a special “ribbon‑joining” ceremony to mark the opening of the new MO 47 Bridge. This structure serves as a vital link for the community and will restore seamless travel between the north and south sides of the city to directly reconnect residents, businesses, and services. The new bridge, tentatively set to open to traffic late evening on August 17, will feature a pedestrian pathway, along with aesthetic enhancements provided by the City of Warrenton, including additional lighting and railing similar to the Route MM/Warrenton Boulevard overpass.

The bridge replacement marks the first step in a series of planned improvements at the MO 47 and I-70 interchange with additional construction phases continuing through 2027. Although the new bridge includes a pedestrian pathway, connectivity to the existing sidewalk network will not occur until reconstruction of the northern intersection is completed in late 2027. Likewise, the new bridge lighting will remain inactive until installation of the upgraded signal system, also scheduled for late 2027. For details on the project including additional construction phasing to complete the overall interchange improvements, please see the link provided: https://www.modot.org/media/56085 or visit the project page at: Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville | Missouri Department of Transportation.

Event Schedule

The ceremony will take place on the new Missouri Route 47 bridge beginning at 5 p.m.

Parking Information

Public parking will be available at the old commuter lot, located northwest of the bridge. Individuals with mobility concerns may contact us for assistance.

Visitor Information

Pets, large or hard-side coolers, alcohol or glass bottles are not permitted.

Skateboards, skates/skate shoes, scooters, bikes and other recreational vehicles are prohibited.

Drones are prohibited.

For more information, contact MoDOT Communications Coordinator Lairyn McGregor at lairyn.mcgregor@modot.mo.gov.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.