One Art Space Tribeca and NAWA Unite for Art Angels, Celebrating Women Artists and a 137-Year Legacy

One Art Space Logo NAWA Logo One Art Space NAWA Flyer One Art Space Exterior

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space Tribeca and the National Association of Women Artists, Inc. (NAWA) proudly present Art Angels, a special exhibition celebrating the extraordinary women artists and dedicated volunteers whose creativity, leadership, and generosity continue to advance one of America’s most historic arts organizations.On view from Tuesday, August 4th, 2026 – Saturday, August 15th, 2026 at One Art Space, 23 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007, Art Angels represents a meaningful alliance between One Art Space Tribeca, a women-owned gallery dedicated to creating opportunities for artists, and NAWA, the first professional women’s art organization founded in the United States.An opening reception will be held Thursday, August 6th, 2026, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. The annual Art Angels exhibition honors NAWA Signature Members who generously contribute their time, talent, and creativity to support NAWA’s mission to educate, empower, and create opportunities for women artists. These remarkable volunteers are the backbone of NAWA, helping sustain its programs, strengthen its community, and carry forward a legacy of advocacy and artistic excellence.The exhibit consists of 43 artworks — 23 “in person” on the wall and 20 additional images projected. The Art Angels are dedicated to their art practices and still find time to give back to the NAWA sisterhood of fellow artists."Art Angels represents the incredible impact that happens when women come together to support, inspire, and elevate one another," said MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Co-Owner and Gallery Curator of One Art Space. "One Art Space Tribeca is honored to partner with NAWA, one of America’s most respected and historic organizations dedicated to women in the arts. As a women-owned gallery, we share a deep commitment to celebrating creativity, fostering community, and creating meaningful opportunities for artists. We are honored to celebrate these extraordinary women whose passion, generosity, and commitment embody the spirit of NAWA and the enduring power of women supporting women."Founded in 1889 in New York City by five pioneering women artists—Anita C. Ashley, Adele Francis Bedell, Elizabeth S. Cheever, Grace Fitz-Randolph, and Edith Mitchill Prellwitz—NAWA was created to address the limited opportunities available to women artists of the time. More than 137 years later, NAWA continues that legacy through exhibitions, education, scholarships, awards, and advocacy.For more than 16 years, One Art Space has been a cultural destination in the heart of Tribeca, led by Co-Owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung. The gallery presents museum-caliber exhibitions featuring emerging and established artists from New York and around the world. As a women-owned gallery, One Art Space has championed women artists through a longstanding series of women’s exhibitions presented over the past decade, reflecting its ongoing commitment to advancing women’s voices in the arts.Most recently, One Art Space presented internationally acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey, creator of the iconic “HOPE” portrait for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, where the curated presentation sold out, highlighting the strong demand for his work and One Art Space’s ability to showcase influential contemporary artists on a prominent platform. The gallery also presented its acclaimed 150 Years of Black History exhibition for Black History Month, featuring renowned artist Purvis Young, whose work is represented in major museum and institutional collections. Additional exhibitions have featured Al Diaz (SAMO©), Chuck Connelly, and Andrew Salgado, with notable past attendees including Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, and Ice-T.MaryAnn Giella McCulloh’s lifelong connection to the arts comes from her father, legendary illustrator Joe Giella, whose celebrated career included iconic work on Batman, collaborations with Stan Lee, and artwork featured on two United States postage stamps issued in 2006 honoring The Green Lantern and The Flash.Art Angels represents more than an exhibition—it is a celebration of women supporting women and honoring the artists and volunteers whose passion, creativity, and commitment continue to shape the future of the arts.Exhibition Information:Art Angels - Presented by the National Association of Women Artists, Inc. and One Art Space TribecaTuesday, August 4th – Saturday, 15th , 2026Opening Reception: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 5:00pm – 7:00pmOne Art Space, 23 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007About The National Association of Women Artists (NAWA):The National Association of Women Artists (NAWA), founded in 1889, stands as the first professional women’s art organization established in the United States.Five pioneering women sought to address the lack of opportunities for women artists. Anita C. Ashley, Adele Francis Bedell, Elizabeth S. Cheever, Grace Fitz-Randolph and Edith Mitchill Prellwitz spearheaded a vital alternative to the restrictions of the day, providing a supportive network and avenues for exhibition.NAWA provides exhibition opportunities for its members, and promotes culture through events, education, scholarships & awards. The NAWA Catalog is archived in over 10 high profile institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, The Library of Congress, and more. The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, holds a permanent collection of NAWA art, underscoring the organization’s significant impact on American art history.For more information, please visit: https://thenawa.org IG: @nawa_usa | FB: TheNAWA | YOU: @thenawaAbout One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years led by co-owners and women gallerists MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, who combine business expertise with art and curatorial skills. Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. This unique and versatile space for exhibitions provides a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and artist to shine.MaryAnn’s background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a renowned Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee, whose artwork featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release (The Green Lantern and The Flash). The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene, most recently Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, featuring a solo exhibition of works by Purvis Young while building on more than a decade of exhibitions dedicated to supporting women artists. Celebrity attendees of previous exhibitions have included Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, and Ice-T.One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | FB: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.