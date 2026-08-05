Food Safety Alert: Pistachio nut butter recalled due to Salmonella concerns

Boticelli Foods is recalling a batch of Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter. The products are being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. The products are sold in Walmart stores and may have been distributed in Mesa County. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these products. Description of recalled products 6.7oz Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter with UPC 194346207961, Lot Code LB028ACP04, and expiration date of January 28, 2027.

Check the FDA website to learn more about the product. What consumers should do Check pantries for the recalled products and throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

Contact a doctor right away if symptoms develop after consuming the recalled products.

Consumers can contact Boticelli Foods directly at 631-543-7000 with additional questions. Salmonella description and risk Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Symptoms usually begin six hours to ten days after infection and can last four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment.

Salmonella can lead to serious and sometimes deadly infections for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. MCPH role in food recalls There are systems in place to make sure the food people buy and eat is safe. When Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been made aware of a product being recalled that could have been distributed in Mesa County, MCPH shares the information so it reaches as many community members as possible.

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