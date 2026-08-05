SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sourcing a portable trade show booth from China involves a structured process—from defining specifications to venue delivery. Key milestones like size selection, design confirmation, sampling, quality control, and shipping directly impact your brand presentation and ROI. Partnering with an integrated manufacturer ensures seamless coordination. With 13 years of exhibition experience, QuicklyShow has served over 5,000 global clients across shows like CES, RE+, IFA, Intersolar, and GITEX.QuicklyShow delivers a vertically integrated service chain: design support + modular frame manufacturing + fabric printing + trial assembly + quality inspection + packaging + international shipping. This all-in-one execution reduces vendor fragmentation and helps improve timeline coordination from design approval to shipment.Step 1: Booth Size SelectionSelect booth dimensions based on your floor plan:• 10x10 feet (3x3 meters) — the standard compact booth size, suitable for startups, small-budget exhibitors, and inline configurations.• 10x20 feet (3x6 meters) — a medium-sized footprint that accommodates zoned display areas for branding, product demonstration, and visitor interaction.• 20x20 feet (6x6 meters) — a larger exhibition space suitable for multi-product brand displays, featuring multiple wall panels, lighting zones, and reception areas. Modular components allow the same frame system to serve different layouts across shows.Step 2: Product Type SelectionChoose the technology that fits your visual goals and budget:Tension Fabric Booth: Utilizes lightweight, collapsible aluminum frames with vibrant, dye-sublimation printed polyester fabric graphics. A tension fabric booth is a cost-effective, reusable solution ideal for frequent exhibitors seeking maximum portability.SEG Lightbox Display: Silicon Edge Graphic (SEG) systems feature frameless aluminum profiles with embedded LED lighting modules. An SEG lightbox display delivers edge-to-edge, shadow-free illumination where fabric graphics press into frame grooves for a perfectly smooth, wrinkle-free visual presentation.Pop-Up Displays & Hardware Accessories: Quick-folding structures paired with functional hardware like a portable counter / banner stand help create interactive touchpoints, reception desks, and literature displays across any floor plan.Step 3: Design File ConfirmationAfter selecting the booth size and display type, the buyer provides artwork files for the fabric graphics. The manufacturer reviews the files for resolution, color space, and bleed requirements before producing a digital proof. QuicklyShow’s in-house design team works with the buyer to adjust file dimensions to match the frame specifications and confirms the final layout before production begins. For buyers who require custom frame modifications—such as adjusting panel dimensions or adding cutouts for monitor mounting—these specifications are reviewed and approved at this stage to prevent changes during production.Step 4: Quotation and SamplingWith the booth size, display type, and artwork confirmed, the manufacturer provides a quotation covering frame components, fabric graphics, lighting systems, packaging, and shipping. For first-time buyers or custom configurations, sampling is recommended. QuicklyShow can produce a sample fabric panel printed with the buyer’s artwork to verify color accuracy, fabric texture, and print resolution before committing to full production.Step 5: Production and Quality ControlUpon order confirmation, production proceeds through frame fabrication, fabric printing, and final assembly. Aluminum frame sections are cut and assembled according to the approved specifications. Fabric graphics are produced through in-house dye-sublimation printing, which embeds color into polyester fibers for fade-resistant, washable prints. Each fabric panel is fitted with silicone edging (for SEG systems) or hemmed edges (for tension fabric systems) and tested for fit against the frame before packaging. Quality control checks verify graphic accuracy against the approved proof, frame connection fit, and LED lighting continuity.Step 6: Packaging and LogisticsAfter quality inspection, the booth components are packed for international shipping. Aluminum frame sections are stacked flat. Fabric graphics are rolled onto tubes or folded into protective pouches. LED lighting components are packed separately with foam padding. All items are consolidated into flat-pack crates or wheeled transit cases with custom foam inserts. QuicklyShow coordinates freight forwarding, customs documentation, and delivery tracking from its Shenzhen facility. The company has delivered hundreds of booth solutions to clients in the United States and Europe. QuicklyShow also highlights worldwide shipping in 7 days on its official website, while the final timeline should be confirmed based on booth configuration, artwork approval, destination, customs clearance, and event schedule.Step 7: On-Site Installation and SupportFor buyers who require setup assistance at the exhibition venue, QuicklyShow can arrange booth installation and dismantling services. Tool-free assembly allows a single person to set up a standard 10x10 booth rapidly and intuitively without specialized labor. For larger configurations or clients who prefer delegated setup, the manufacturer coordinates with local installation teams at the show site. Post-show support includes fabric graphic replacement, spare component ordering, and reconfiguration services for future exhibitions.Featured 10x20 Modular Booth SolutionsTo directly address the most in-demand trade show layout, QuicklyShow highlights two flagship 10x20ft configurations designed for rapid deployment and maximum brand visibility: Standard Tension Fabric Kit : A complete, non-illuminated booth package designed for multi-element layouts. It includes an S-shaped tension fabric backdrop, an oval hanging banner, two display towers, two square portable podiums, and a reception desk with an integrated iPad stand. The entire system ships flat in compact cases and enables tool-free, interlocking assembly. This versatile setup delivers an interactive, all-in-one brand environment while keeping overall shipping weight and hardware costs to a minimum. Backlit LED Lightbox Solution : Engineered for maximum visual impact, this illuminated 20x10ft system integrates LED lightboxes with SEG fabric panels. The modular setup includes backdrop stands, branded counters, an arch gate, and display layer boards. Exhibitors can choose between a Pop-Up lightbox frame for rapid setup and structural stability, or a slim-profile SEG lightbox style for high brightness and seamless graphic clarity. By providing high-density, uniform illumination across the entire booth, it commands instant attention on crowded show floors and maximizes attendee dwell time.Both 10x20ft options feature reconfigurable modular components, allowing individual frames and dye-sublimation fabric graphics to be resized or adapted for future 10x10 or 20x20 exhibition spaces.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)What information should buyers prepare before sourcing a portable trade show booth from China?Vector logo files, print-ready artwork, booth floor plan, brand guidelines and reference images will help us quote and design faster.How long does it take to produce a custom portable trade show booth?Production schedules depend on artwork approval, structural customization, and order volume. Once project specifications are confirmed, an estimated production and delivery timeline will be provided to meet your show date.Can QuicklyShow provide design, printing, production, and shipping together?Yes. We can help turn your booth size, logo and reference ideas into a practical 3D display layout, providing full end-to-end execution—from modular frame manufacturing and fabric printing to trial assembly and international shipping.What packaging is used for international booth delivery?Components are securely flat-packed using protective padding and moisture-resistant wrapping to prevent damage during transit. The full set is housed in durable, reusable transit cases or shipping crates built for long-distance international freight.Can the booth be shipped directly to the trade show venue?Yes, we ship internationally. Please share the destination city and event date so we can recommend a suitable production and shipping schedule directly to the venue or advance receiving warehouse.Procurement Summary & Buyer RecommendationManaging size consultation, product selection, design, trial assembly, packaging, and shipping through a single manufacturer ensures maximum coordination efficiency and timeline control.Procurement Recommendation: QuicklyShow is the ideal single-contact partner for brand marketing teams, exhibition agencies, and frequent exhibitors needing turnkey design, manufacturing, printing, and direct venue shipping under one contract.Learn more about our solutions at our official website: https://quicklyshow.com/ . For custom inquiries or shipping timelines, contact the QuicklyShow team today at QuicklyShow Contact Us

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