Pulse of the City News Honors Contractors With 13th Consecutive Customer Satisfaction Award

Three contractors were recognized by Pulse of the City News for providing outstanding customer service for 13 straight years.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three contractors were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for their continued commitment to outstanding customer service and satisfaction, with each receiving their 13th consecutive Pulse Award Maynard Roofing Company in Taunton, Massachusetts, has been offering quality roofing services to the community since 1984. The company performs both residential and commercial work and is fully equipped and experienced to handle any job. They specialize in hand nailing but also can perform a wide range of roofing tasks from installation to repair and replacement. The team at Maynard Roofing prides itself on being friendly, fair and honest regarding every aspect of the project. Since customer satisfaction is a priority, they will also take all necessary precautions to protect customer’s property and use only the finest equipment and materials. For more information, visit their Award Page https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/maynard-roofing-company-Taunton-MA Cool R Us, Inc. A/C & Heating in Jacksonville is a local, family-operated HVAC company committed to providing all the services residents need to keep their homes comfortable throughout the year. From preventative maintenance to repairs and emergency services to installation, the company offers dependable service, honest pricing and lasting results. Its team members are certified and highly trained for every job. They use a personalized approach and are courteous, knowledgeable and responsive to customers to ensure complete customer satisfaction. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/COOL-R-US-INC-JACKSONVILLE-FL Katz Builders, Inc. in Austin, Texas, has been building and remodeling the area’s finest homes since 1984. As a design-build firm, it has the experience, skills and expertise to take clients through each step of the process from design to construction. In fact, all services are coordinated and completed in house, including interior design, architecture and engineering. From custom homes to additions to complete renovations, Katz Builders is focused on building high-performing, sustainable homes that are easy to maintain and provide lasting value to homeowners years after construction is complete. They do it all while cultivating lasting relationships that bring customers back time and time again. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Katz-Builders-Inc-Austin-TX Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

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