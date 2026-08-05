New Original Clay Painting Experience Featuring Shiro and Buriburizaemon Debuts at Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island, Japan

Visitors can paint unglazed Shiro and Buriburizaemon figures in their preferred colors and create an original souvenir inspired by their visit to Awaji Island.

AWAJI, JAPAN, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park, one of the popular attractions at Nijigen no Mori, the anime theme park located within Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park in Japan, the new Original Clay Painting Experience featuring motifs of Shiro and Buriburizaemon is now available.The new experience allows visitors to paint unglazed Shiro and Buriburizaemon figures inspired by two of the series' popular characters. Participants can decorate each figure in colors of their choice, creating their own original designs. Completed figures can be taken home as original souvenirs of their visit to Awaji Island.Available at Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park, the craft experience offers visitors another way to enjoy the attraction while creating a personalized souvenir.■Overview: "Shiro & Buriburizaemon Original Clay Painting Experience"Available From:Saturday, July 25, 2026Hours:10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Last admission for the clay painting experience is 4:00 p.m.Operating hours are subject to change depending on the season. Please visit the official website for the latest information.Location:Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park – Nonbiri Nohara Area, Nijigen no MoriPrice:JPY 2,000 (tax included)Tickets:The clay painting experience may be enjoyed without admission to the attraction.A separate admission ticket is required to experience attractions within the Nonbiri Nohara Area.Activity:Participants can paint an unglazed Shiro or Buriburizaemon figure using special paints to create their own original design.Duration:Approximately 20–30 minutesOfficial Website:■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©Ｕ／Ｆ・Ｓ・Ａ・Ａ

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