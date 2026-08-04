Detectives Investigating Shooting in North Seattle

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near Aurora Ave N on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 14100 block of Aurora Ave N for a report of someone shot in the leg. Officers on scene found a vehicle with bullet damage but did not locate any victims. According to witnesses, there was some sort of disturbance between two men in the middle of the street. One of the men fired a handgun, causing both men to flee the scene.

No victims were located during the incident or at nearby hospitals.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-226025 / North Precinct