Man Arrested for Burglary in North Beacon Hill

A 52-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a house and stabbing the homeowner during a struggle.

At about 11:36 p.m. on July 31, 2026, officers received a call about an in-progress burglary. When officers arrived, they found the homeowner, a 32-year-old man, pinning the suspect to the ground.

The victim said that as he was getting ready to leave, he went in his secure garage and found the suspect inside. As the suspect tried to run away, the victim grabbed him and pinned him to the ground until police arrived. While the suspect was pinned on the ground, he stabbed the victim in the leg with an ice pick.

A witness heard the yelling and came outside to help, grabbing the ice pick out of the suspect’s hand.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man, had an active felony warrant for burglary at the time.

Officers booked the suspect into King County Jail for residential burglary, assault and his felony warrant.

Officers also requested charges for possessing burglary tools, which included pliers, a hack saw, wire cutters, and more.

Detectives from the General Investigations Unit will conduct the follow-up investigation.

Incident: 2026-224210 / South Precinct