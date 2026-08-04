Detectives Investigating a Shooting in Bitter Lake Neighborhood

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 11000 block of Greenwood Ave N.

On July 30, 2026 around 10:32 p.m., officers received a call about a male who had fired a gun. The victim, a 35-year-old male, reported to officers that while he was sitting in his truck, the suspect slashed his rear tire then shot at his back window as the victim drove away.

The victim’s truck had bullet damage and officers recovered a bullet fragment from inside it. Detectives believe there was some kind disturbance prior to the shooting, but the circumstances are still under investigation.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but he was not located.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-224179 / North Precinct