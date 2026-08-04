Man Arrested for Pointing a Firearm at Business Employee in North Seattle

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning after pointing a firearm at a restaurant employee.

Officers responded to a call around 8:24 a.m. after a 58-year-old man reported that a suspect had pointed a firearm at him. The 58-year-old man, an employee of the restaurant, told a man who was urinating in front of the business that he needed to leave. The 35-year-old suspect then pointed his firearm, which was in a plastic bag, at the employee. With the assistance of the Real Time Crime Center, officers located the suspect still standing in front of the business.

After the investigation, officers booked the suspect into King County Jail for felony harassment and another firearm related offense.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Incident: 2026-226687 / North Precinct