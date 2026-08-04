Detectives Investigating Shooting in Riverview Neighborhood

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Riverview Neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the victim, a 39-year-old man, who said that he had shot at someone. The victim said that he confronted three suspects who he believed were using narcotics in their vehicles near the Riverview Playfield. After speaking to two suspects in a truck, the passenger pepper-sprayed the victim as the truck drove away.

After being pepper-sprayed, victim fired his handgun in the direction of the truck, then called 911 to report the incident.

Officers located the truck and observed a male attempting to hide the bullet holes with duct tape. Officers interviewed the 40-year-old man, who was the driver of the truck, but could not locate the passenger.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be conducting the follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Incident: 2026-226140 / Southwest Precinct