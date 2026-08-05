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County Immigrant Services to host passport application fair Aug. 7, 2026, in Lahaina

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Immigrant Services Division will host a United States Passport Application Acceptance Fair by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at the Maui Family YMCA Westside Resource Center, 226 Kupuohi St., Lahaina.

The outreach event is designed to make passport services more accessible to West Maui residents by bringing passport acceptance services directly to the community.

Appointments are still available between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment and receive information about required documents, fees and application requirements, call the County Immigrant Services Division at (808) 270-7791.

The County Immigrant Services Division office at One Main Plaza, 2200 Main St., Suite 547, Wailuku, will be closed all day Aug. 7 for the event. The division’s Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi offices will remain open during their normal business hours.

For more information about the County Immigrant Services Division, visit https://mauicounty.gov/253/immigrant-services-division or call (808) 270-7791.

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County Immigrant Services to host passport application fair Aug. 7, 2026, in Lahaina

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