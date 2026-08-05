FORMS HK, Chainlink, APEX, CSpro, and Blockchain Valley@Cyberport Launch Tokenized Securities Framework (TSF) To Bring Hong Kong Capital Markets On-Chain Tokenized Securities Framework (TSF) - Digital Financial Market Infrastructure and Market Adoption Ecosystem for Tokenized Securities - www.tsf.hk Tokenized Securities Framework (TSF) - Connecting Tokenized Securities with Digital Money Infrastructure and Regulated Financial Markets - www.tsf.hk

A Digital Financial Market Infrastructure and Market Adoption Ecosystem for Tokenized Securities, facilitating the issuance, distribution, and settlement of tokenized securities

HONG KONG, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FORMS Syntron Information (HK) Limited (“FORMS HK”), together with Chainlink, APEX Group, and CSpro, today announced the launch of Tokenized Securities Framework (TSF) under the Blockchain Valley@Cyberport ecosystem initiative — a digital financial market infrastructure and market adoption ecosystem for tokenized securities, enabling the issuance, distribution, and settlement of tokenized securities within Hong Kong's regulatory environment. For more information, please visit - https://www.tsf.hk Building upon the broader Blockchain Valley@Cyberport initiative jointly launched by FORMS HK and Cyberport in 2025, TSF brings together financial institutions, technology providers, regulated intermediaries, and market participants to support the development of Hong Kong's next-generation digital capital markets.TSF establishes an integrated infrastructure layer connecting robust technology systems, regulated distribution channels, asset servicing capabilities, settlement frameworks, and ecosystem participants — enabling institutional adoption of tokenized securities within a coordinated digital capital markets environment.Market Context and Infrastructure DevelopmentThe launch of TSF comes amid accelerating global adoption of tokenized financial instruments and the continued evolution of regulatory frameworks governing digital assets and financial markets. Hong Kong has positioned itself as a leading jurisdiction for regulated digital asset development, with clear policy direction and established legal and regulatory foundations. TSF translates these advantages into an operational digital financial market infrastructure, aligning tokenized securities with the existing regulatory frameworks while enabling innovation within a controlled and compliant environment.TSF also reflects the continued evolution of the Blockchain Valley@Cyberport initiative, jointly launched by FORMS HK and Cyberport to foster collaboration, innovation, and real-world adoption across blockchain, Web3, digital assets, and next-generation financial market infrastructure. Through this ecosystem-driven approach, TSF represents one of the initiatives supporting Hong Kong's vision to become a leading global hub for digital assets and tokenized real-world assets.By integrating both asset and settlement ecosystems within a unified architecture, TSF supports a more efficient, connected, and scalable capital markets infrastructure. It reflects the convergence of regulated securities markets, emerging digital money systems, and global technology capabilities — positioning Hong Kong as a premier global hub for digital assets.A Digital Financial Market Infrastructure for Tokenized SecuritiesTSF operates as a digital financial market infrastructure, standardising the full lifecycle of Tokenized Securities Offering (“TSO”), from structuring and issuance through distribution, settlement, servicing, and ongoing operations, within a regulated and extensible framework.The framework initially adopts the ERC‑3643 token standard to embed compliance controls directly within the asset layer, enabling permissioned participation aligned with regulatory requirements. It remains technology-agnostic, allowing integration with multiple blockchain protocols and evolving market infrastructures.At its core, TSF bridges digital asset environments with regulated financial systems, integrating tokenized securities with emerging digital money infrastructure — including tokenized deposits and bank-based settlement mechanisms — to enable Delivery-versus-Payment (DvP) processes aligned with institutional standards.TS Connect — Execution and Access LayerTS Connect serves as the execution, distribution, and interaction layer of TSF, enabling investor onboarding, distribution, workflow orchestration, and ongoing participant engagement across issuers, intermediaries, investors, and ecosystem partners.Operating through structured and compliant channels, TS Connect facilitates capital formation while providing professional investors with transparent, institutionally aligned access to tokenized securities. It also supports deployment through sandbox environments and pilot transactions, enabling validation, interoperability testing, and integration across financial systems.Integrated Capabilities Across the Value ChainThe TSF framework is supported by a collaboration of institutions providing complementary capabilities across financial, technological, and operational layers:● FORMS HK — Infrastructure orchestration and banking system integration, ensuring connectivity with traditional financial systems and regulated settlement processes● Chainlink — Industry-standard oracle platform unlocking secure cross-chain interoperability via its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) , and policy enforcement and identity management through the Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) , to enable secure and compliant connectivity between onchain and offchain environments● APEX Group — Tokenization enablement and asset servicing, supporting institutional structuring, administration, and lifecycle management● CSpro — Asset origination and market enablement, supporting compliant asset onboarding, investor access, and distribution through licensed intermediaries within Hong Kong's regulatory framework● Blockchain Valley@Cyberport — Collaborative ecosystem platform jointly established by FORMS HK and Cyberport, supporting innovation, industry collaboration, ecosystem development, and real-world adoption of blockchain and digital asset technologiesTogether, these capabilities establish a coordinated operating model and market adoption ecosystem for institutional tokenized securities within a regulated financial system.Designed for Real-World DeploymentTSF is designed for practical implementation within existing financial markets. By aligning infrastructure, operational workflows, and the regulatory requirements, it enables scalable capital formation without requiring market participants to replace core systems.The framework supports controlled deployment through sandbox environments, pilot transactions, and interoperability testing — providing a structured path for integration and adoption.As an open and extensible adoption ecosystem, TSF connects financial institutions, asset owners, technology providers, regulated intermediaries, and professional investors, fostering collaboration, market participation, and ecosystem growth while supporting market development, operational standardisation, and broader adoption of tokenized securities in regulated markets.Perspectives from Founding Partners of TSF“Advancing digital assets requires integration with existing financial systems. TSF establishes the infrastructure needed to connect new technologies with regulated market operations.”— Alex Chan, Chief Executive Officer, FORMS HK“Institutional digital asset markets in Hong Kong require reliable data, interoperability, and cross-jurisdictional compliance. The Chainlink platform enables institutions to extend existing financial systems’ identity and compliance data to blockchains while unlocking secure cross-chain interoperability, enabling TSF to provide a connected, secure, and compliant environment for tokenized assets at scale.”— Niki Ariyasinghe, Vice President of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Chainlink Labs“As digital financial markets evolve, Apex AD3 offers proven tokenisation technology combined with state of the art digital transfer agency and fund servicing enabling TSF to provide a solid operational framework. . TSF can thus enable institutional-grade structuring and lifecycle management of tokenized securities.”— Vince Turcotte, Director, Apex Digital APAC“Trust is fundamental to capital markets. TSF combines regulated market infrastructure with ecosystem collaboration, providing issuers, investors, financial institutions, and technology partners with a structured pathway to participate in the next generation of digital securities markets.”— Samson Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Coinstreet & CSpro“Blockchain Valley@Cyberport is a blockchain co-creation hub launched by Cyberport and FORMS HK, bringing together Web3, fintech, and financial institutions to advance Hong Kong’s digital-asset innovation. Built on this collaborative platform, TSF convenes financial institutions, technology providers, and market participants to help shape Hong Kong’s next generation of digital capital markets. We are proud to contribute a robust, institutional-grade foundation for a more connected, trusted, and future-ready digital-finance ecosystem.”— Barry Chan, Representative, Blockchain Valley@CyberportLooking ahead, the founding partners of TSF will continue to expand the ecosystem through industry collaboration, pilot initiatives, and market participation, supporting the broader adoption of tokenized securities while contributing to the continued development of Hong Kong's digital capital markets.About FORMS Syntron Information (HK) LimitedFORMS HK is a cross-border FinTech Thought Leader, Incubator and Enabler that makes banking and finance simpler, faster, smarter and safer. With a team of more than 2,000 FinTech talents from world-class technology and consulting firms, FORMS HK works with visionary banking and financial institutions to co-create and redefine business models and client experiences in the digital economy. For more information, please visit - https://forms-fintech.com About ChainlinkChainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of DeFi. The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi. Many of the world’s largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink’s standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Polymarket, Lido, Lighter, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. For more information, please visit - https://chain.link/ About APEX GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals. Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support, as well as digital and AI solutions. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands. The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change. For more information, please visit - www.apexgroup.com About CSproCSpro Global Holdings Limited (CSpro), a member of the Coinstreet Group (www.coinstreet.group), is building a global ecosystem for tokenized securities and real-world assets (RWAs), connecting issuers, investors, regulated intermediaries, and market infrastructure across international financial markets through its Tokenized Securities Offering (TSO) framework. As the coordinating entity of the CSpro ecosystem, CSpro works with locally regulated subsidiaries and partners in each market to support the compliant issuance, distribution, investment, and lifecycle management of digital securities, helping advance the next generation of digital capital markets. For more information, please visit - www.cspro.io About Blockchain Valley@CyberportBlockchain Valley @ Cyberport is a collaborative ecosystem initiative jointly launched by FORMS HK and Cyberport in November 2025 to support Hong Kong's development as a leading global hub for blockchain, Web3, digital assets, and tokenized real-world assets. The initiative promotes industry collaboration, innovation, talent development, and real-world applications in next-generation digital finance. For more information:Media ContactsCharisse WongFORMS HK+852 3158 2519marketing@formssihk.com

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