August 3, 2026 Survey to Help Shape Mental Health & Wellness Resources for Maine's Heritage Industries If you work in Maine's agriculture, fishing, or forestry industries, your experience matters. Take this anonymous 10-minute survey by August 31, 2026, to help shape recommendations that will strengthen mental health and wellness resources for Maine's heritage industries. Every response helps ensure the recommendations reflect the real experiences and needs of those who do this work every day. Take the Survey

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