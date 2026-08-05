Zhao Leji Holds Talks with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura

On July 23, 2026, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji held talks with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Zhao Leji noted that maintaining and developing China-Czech relations serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries and meets the shared aspirations of the two peoples. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Czech strategic partnership. China is ready to work with the Czech side to carry forward traditional friendship, enhance mutual understanding and trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and promote the sound and steady growth of China-Czech relations.

Zhao Leji pointed out that China highly appreciates the positive and pragmatic policy toward China adopted by the new Czech government and the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament. Both sides should cement the political foundation of their relations, consolidate the momentum of improvement in bilateral relations, and resume and strengthen exchanges and interactions at all levels and across all fields. Efforts should be made to further tap into cooperation potential, give full play to the role of mechanisms such as the China-Czech Joint Ministerial Economic Committee and the China-CEEC Expo, explore ways to strengthen cooperation in fields including new energy and electric vehicles, and support enterprises of the two countries in expanding investment cooperation. The two sides should deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, expand cooperation in education, culture, science and technology, tourism, and at the sub-national level, encourage people of the two countries, especially the younger generation, to increase exchanges, and promote mutual understanding between the two peoples. They should also strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs, practice true multilateralism, safeguard the multilateral trading system and the stability and unimpeded flow of industrial and supply chains, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Zhao Leji stressed that exchanges between legislative bodies form an important part of the China-Czech strategic partnership. The NPC of China is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, carry out exchanges and mutual learning on legislation, oversight, economic development and improving people’s livelihoods, formulate, amend and adopt legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation, and maintain close communication and coordination within multilateral mechanisms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union. More Czech deputies are welcome to visit China.

Zhao Leji noted that President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote address at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, expounding China’s positions and propositions, and announcing a series of measures to further support global AI development and advance global AI capacity building. China is ready to work with all countries, including the Czech Republic, to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in related fields, and promote the establishment of a fair and equitable global governance system for AI.

Tomio Okamura stated that the 10th anniversary of the Czech-China strategic partnership holds special significance for the two countries, and he expressed the belief that on this solid foundation, the bilateral relations will continue to move forward. The Czech Republic adheres to the one-China policy. He expressed the hope to strengthen tourism cooperation with China, welcoming more Chinese tourists to visit the Czech Republic; expand cooperation in such areas as the economy and trade, cultural relic exhibitions, and direct flights; and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges. The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China to enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

Zheng Jianbang participated in the talks.