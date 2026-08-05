House Democratic Leader Puri on Next Steps After Michigan Primary

LANSING, Mich., Aug 4, 2026 — Today, Michigan held its primary election. After the polls closed, House Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton) issued the following statement:

“Today, Michiganders showed up.

“Now that polls have closed and we are awaiting the final results, we should start by celebrating the overwhelming participation in our democracy that we saw across Michigan today. Thanks to the more than 1,500 locally elected county and township clerks throughout the state managing this process, Michiganders can feel completely confident that every eligible vote will be counted, and every voice will be heard.

“Primaries in our state this cycle were watched by the entire nation, but here’s the reality: Democrats just spent months debating how best to fight for you. That debate made us stronger. And starting tomorrow, we are one team united by a shared goal: making life in Michigan more affordable, more secure, and more prosperous.

“Like so many parents across Michigan, my wife Nidhi and I are doing the math at the kitchen table every single month. We see it at the grocery checkout line, in our utility bills, and when we pay for childcare. The reality is that families are working harder than ever, but higher tariff costs, rising healthcare expenses, and corporate price gouging are eating up every extra dollar before the month even ends.

“Tomorrow morning, our entire party must stand shoulder-to-shoulder as we step into the general election. As House Democrats, our mission is clear: work with our Democratic nominees to take back the Michigan House, restore our Democratic trifecta, and keep our state moving forward. From electing our next U.S. Senator to winning local House seats across the state, we are ready to build a strong, unified coalition to fight for working families, protect our fundamental freedoms, and deliver real relief. Let’s get to work!”

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