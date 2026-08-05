A taste of interoperability: Eighth Army, ROK forces conduct combined joint field feeding training exercise

RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, Republic of Korea — Soldiers from Eighth Army and the Republic of Korea Army successfully concluded the 2026 U.S.-ROK Combined Joint Field Feeding Training Exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, July 27-28.

The two-day exercise brought together logistics and food service personnel from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 65th Medical Brigade, 7th Air Force, and the ROK Army’s 1st Logistics Support Brigade. The training was designed to enhance combined sustainment capabilities, tactical readiness, and interoperability for wartime logistics operations within the Korean Theater of Operations.

"Effective logistics and sustainment are critical to our ability to fight and win," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mandi Saroglou, Eighth Army senior food advisor. "This combined exercise enables our servicemembers to integrate with our ROK counterparts. By sharing our field feeding concepts and joint validation of our equipment, we build the interoperability and confidence necessary for rapid deployment and sustained operations."

The exercise went beyond standard kitchen operations, incorporating a joint tactical convoy to simulate rapid logistics relocation, alongside specialized medical and logistics support integration. Personnel from the 65th Medical Brigade partnered with their ROK Army counterparts to conduct combined preventive medicine and veterinary service training, validating critical water distribution operations. Through rigorous water testing in forward areas, the team guaranteed potable supply standards, safeguarding force health, ensuring essential support capabilities, and bolstering overall sustainment readiness and combined force endurance in a joint tactical environment.

Additionally, participants received capability briefings on various field feeding systems and operational rations. Denis Alvarez, a civilian food service specialist with the 403rd Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, introduced the Close Combat Assault Ration, providing a detailed breakdown of how a single meal can be strategically utilized throughout the operational day to maintain peak performance.

Operating under a simulated logistics relocation scenario, the combined and joint team efficiently established cooking stations, a food preparation room, and a storage area using a battalion-level standard field kitchen model. The Eighth Army team successfully prepared and served approximately 300 field meals over three meal periods.

The training also provided a unique cultural exchange deepening the mutual understanding between the allied forces. U.S. service members experienced traditional Korean field dishes for dinner—including bibimbap, bulgogi, and stir-fried rice with shrimp or bacon—while ROK Soldiers were introduced to a standard U.S. field breakfast and lunch. On the last day, they conducted a combined cross-training field breakfast.

The successful execution of the 2026 U.S.-ROK Combined Joint Field Feeding Training Exercise demonstrates Eighth Army's ongoing commitment to Enhance Readiness through combined exercises, modernize the alliance through interoperability demonstrations, and shape the theater with innovations and modernization of sustainment.

Imagery can be found on the Eighth Army DVIDS page:

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9837082/us-rok-forces-enhance-sustainment-readiness-through-field-feeding-training

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9837115/shared-meals-strengthen-allied-bonds-during-combined-field-feeding-training-exercise

For more information, contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.