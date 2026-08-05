EZO Launches Zoe, Contextual AI That Helps IT and Maintenance Teams Turn Existing Asset Data Into Action

Zoe provides instant insights from reports, tickets and asset data to automate work and help prevent costly equipment failures

Zoe is more than just a tool. It is an intelligent assistant that works alongside teams every day.” — Syed Ali, Founder & CEO, EZO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZO, a provider of enterprise asset management (EAM) and IT asset management (ITAM) software, today announced Zoe, an AI layer built across its SaaS offering that helps IT and operations teams act on the data they already own.Rather than a single assistant bolted onto one screen, Zoe works across the whole platform including reports, assets, tickets, and procurement — grounded in one connected picture of a team's asset estate. Because that context already exists, Zoe can answer a question, resolve a ticket, or flag a maintenance need with the surrounding detail already in view.“Most IT and operations teams don't have an information problem— they have a context problem,” said Syed Ali, CEO of EZO. “The data they need already exists in reports, tickets and asset records, but finding the right insight at the right moment often requires hours of manual work. By the time those insights surface, the opportunity to prevent a failure or reduce costs may already be gone. Zoe changes that by bringing contextual AI directly into everyday workflows, delivering the analysis, recommendations and next steps teams need to make faster, smarter decisions.”As organizations manage growing volumes of asset and maintenance data, turning information into timely action remains a challenge. Research from Deloitte found that manufacturers using predictive maintenance report 19% less unplanned downtime than those relying on preventive maintenance alone. Zoe helps bridge that gap by giving IT, maintenance and operations teams instant access to contextual insights that speed decision-making and reduce manual effort.Zoe Benefits and FeaturesEZO’s Zoe offers the following key benefits and features:- Report Reader: Ask questions in plain language and receive instant insights from reports without manually sorting or exporting data.- ITSM Copilot: Automatically categorizes tickets, surfaces relevant asset context and recommends next steps to speed issue resolution.- Predictive Maintenance: Generates maintenance checklists and actionable recommendations to help teams identify issues before they lead to downtime.- Workflow Automation: Extracts data from vendor documents to automatically populate asset records and draft purchase orders, reducing manual data entry.- In-Product Assistant: Provides instant answers to product questions, helping users navigate the platform without searching documentation or opening support tickets.“Zoe is more than just a tool. It is an intelligent assistant that works alongside teams every day,” said Ali. “By handling routine tasks and providing intelligent recommendations, Zoe empowers teams to focus on higher-value work while staying ahead of operational challenges.”The launch of Zoe reflects a shift EZO is making across its platform by putting the context that's already sitting in reports, tickets, and asset records to use automatically, instead of asking teams to go dig for it. For more information about Zoe visit www.ezo.io About EZOFounded in 2011, EZO builds cloud-based operations solutions designed to help organizations manage assets, maintenance, and equipment more effectively. EZO’s product portfolio supports thousands of organizations worldwide across physical asset management, IT asset management, equipment maintenance, and rental operations. EZO is focused on delivering scalable, user-friendly platforms that help enterprises streamline operations and improve performance. Learn more at www.ezo.io

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