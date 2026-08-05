UNESCO is providing support to Senegal in safeguarding its culinary heritage

Food practices are a key marker of cultural identities. They encompass a body of knowledge, skills and social practices passed down from generation to generation within communities. From sourcing ingredients and preparing dishes to the moments of sharing around the table, these practices reflect a body of knowledge, skills and social practices that contribute to intergenerational transmission, the strengthening of social bonds and a sense of belonging within communities.

Throughout the world, culinary traditions form an integral part of intangible cultural heritage. A total of 50 elements related to food-related practices from 54 countries are inscribed on the lists of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. In addition, there are 153 other inscribed elements from 96 countries that have a secondary link to food-related practices.

In Senegal, this living heritage is characterised by its richness, diversity and deep roots in local areas and traditions. It reflects the country’s history, the creativity of its communities and the diversity of cultural legacies that make up the national identity. Beyond its cultural dimension, culinary heritage also serves as a driver of sustainable development. It supports local economies, particularly those of women – the main custodians of this heritage – strengthens social ties and fosters a shared sense of pride within communities.

To date, one element of Senegal’s intangible cultural heritage has been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021: Ceebu Jën, the culinary art of Senegal. Nevertheless, there are a multitude of elements of culinary art or associated with food-related practices, such as songs, dances, harvest festivals, traditional utensils and systems of knowledge found in the country’s various regions. For example, the national inventory of elements of intangible cultural heritage alone contains around 17 elements linked to food-related practices, such as those aimed at ensuring a good catch, a bountiful harvest or the health of animals, etc.

In this context, the UNESCO Regional Office for West Africa is implementing a series of activities aimed at strengthening the safeguarding and promotion of food-related practices as intangible cultural heritage, through capacity-building, the documentation of best practices and the development of knowledge.