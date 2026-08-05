Winners of Youth Eco Camp Turaqty Jol 7.0 Announced in Almaty: Young Eco-Leaders Receive Funding to Implement Their Projects

Over the course of seven days, Almaty became a platform bringing together the country's most talented schoolchildren, young innovators, experts, business representatives and international organizations to jointly develop environmental solutions capable of contributing to Kazakhstan's sustainable development.

This year the program received around 400 applications from every region of the country. Following the selection process, 18 of the strongest teams made it to the final, presenting their own environmental projects and refining them throughout the week under the guidance of leading specialists.

The Youth Eco Camp educational program comprised more than 80 hours of intensive programming, including lectures, master classes, workshops, mentoring sessions, project work and the defense of initiatives. Participants worked with well-known Kazakhstani experts and practitioners, including Arman Suleimenov, Mahabbat Esen, Dina Ogai, Assel Bizhanova, Stas Dubinchik, Ulan Ussenov, as well as representatives of Bank CenterCredit and the faculty of NarXoz University. Finalists gained practical knowledge in sustainable development, ESG, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, communications, public speaking and project management, along with individual mentor support in preparing their final presentations.