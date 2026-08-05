UNESCO's 2023 Recommendation on Education for Peace, Human Rights and Sustainable Development: A Roadmap for the Arab States Region

This Roadmap provides a regional guiding framework to support Arab countries in operationalizing the UNESCO 2023 Recommendation on Education for Peace, Human Rights and Sustainable Development, in alignment with SDG Target 4.7 and the 2030 education vision for the Arab region.

The Roadmap adopts a whole-system approach, promoting the integration of policies, curricula, governance, and partnerships, and aims to empower learners to acquire the knowledge, skills, and values needed to build more just, peaceful, and sustainable societies.

It also takes into account the diversity of contexts across Arab countries and offers flexible pathways for implementation at national and regional levels.

It identifies seven priority areas of action, including policies, governance, curricula, learning environments, teacher development, and monitoring and evaluation, while emphasizing the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships, youth engagement, and strengthened accountability.

The Roadmap also highlights key challenges and opportunities in the region, including the impact of protracted crises, climate change, and the need to strengthen values-based education, and proposes practical directions to support effective and sustainable implementation.

Ultimately, the Roadmap aims to support Arab countries in progressively transforming their education systems to prepare generations capable of actively contributing to peace, human rights, and sustainable development.