UNESCO Supports Caribbean Parliamentarians in Advancing Responsible AI Governance

From 21–24 June 2026, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association - United Kingdom Branch, in partnership with the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean and ParlAmericas, organized the Caribbean Artificial Intelligence (AI) Workshop in the island of Anguilla.

It was hosted by the Anguilla House of Assembly, in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, Utilities, Housing, Information Technology and E-Government Services of Anguilla.

The landmark event brought together parliamentarians from nearly a dozen Caribbean countries and territories, along with key international partners, in order to explore issues such as AI governance, cybersecurity, misinformation, and the responsible use of AI in legislative work.

During the course of the workshop, participants engaged in a series of expert-led discussions, peer learning, and various practical exercises aimed at strengthening regional capacity to harness AI for sustainable development.

An Outcome Document was also prepared demonstrating shared commitment to supporting parliaments in developing ethical and human-centered AI.