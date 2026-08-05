Caribbean Voices Shape the Future of Ethical AI at Regional Summit

On 25–26 June 2026, the 3rd Ministerial and High-Level Authorities Summit on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Latin America and the Caribbean took place in the Dominican Republic, bringing together ministers, policymakers, experts, academia, the private sector, civil society, and international partners, to strengthen regional cooperation on the responsible governance of AI.

The English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean was strongly represented, with delegations from Anguilla, Aruba, Barbados, Curaçao, Jamaica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines participating in the discussions.

Co-organized by the Government of the Dominican Republic, UNESCO, and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, the Summit served as the region's leading platform for political dialogue on AI.

Conversations focused on accelerating the development and implementation of public policies aligned with the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI, ensuring that AI is developed and used responsibly, inclusively, and for the benefit of all.

Participants adopted the Declaration of Santo Domingo, reaffirming the region's commitment to human-centered AI. A regional Roadmap for 2026-2027 was also endorsed to guide collaborative action in advancing ethical AI across the region.