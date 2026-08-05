SmiKar Adds Insider-Risk Monitoring to SharePoint Online with Burrow

Burrow Home Screen User Exceptions User SharePoint History Known User Networks Burrow System Activity Monitor

Burrow watches Microsoft 365 and SharePoint activity, alerts teams to insider risk, and keeps every record in the customer's own Azure storage.

Burrow is about seeing risky activity as it happens, in plain language, and keeping the evidence in your own hands. It is your data, in your Azure, always.” — Mark Smith, Founder, SmiKar Software

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmiKar Software has expanded Squirrel , its Microsoft 365 archiving platform, with Burrow : an add-on that monitors SharePoint Online activity and flags behavior that looks dangerous, without the cost and complexity of a full SIEM.As Microsoft 365 estates grow, so does the difficulty of knowing what is happening inside them. Most organizations can only piece together user activity after something has already gone wrong, and standing up a full security information and event management (SIEM) platform to watch SharePoint is heavy, expensive, and slow. Burrow closes that gap. It continuously monitors activity across SharePoint Online and raises alerts when it detects behavior worth attention, such as mass downloads, unusual access, or risky external sharing.Every Burrow alert is built to be acted on, not just logged. Each one lands in the Burrow dashboard and is emailed to the people who need to see it, carrying a severity level, the specific MITRE ATT&CK technique it maps to, the evidence that triggered it, and a plain-English summary of why it matters, with automated checks that verify the figures against the source data. The result is an alert a busy IT or security team can understand and act on in seconds, rather than a raw log entry to decode.Burrow is also built to cut alert fatigue. Detections pass through layered analysis that combines deterministic rules, behavioral comparison against a user's own history and their peers, and an AI step that turns the facts into readable prose. Noise is filtered out before it reaches the team, so the alerts that land are the ones that matter.For investigations, Burrow includes Hunt, a search built for HR, legal, and compliance teams. Users can look up a person and a date range and immediately see downloads, shares, permission changes, and access events in SharePoint, making it straightforward to answer questions such as whether someone ever accessed a particular site, produce an external-sharing audit, or export a point-in-time activity history for a case.Like the rest of the platform, Burrow follows the principle that sets SmiKar apart: customers keep their own data. Audit records are held in the customer's own Azure storage, so organizations retain full ownership and control, with no third-party vendor holding a copy. Burrow is delivered as a fully managed service and needs only one-time, read-only consent to begin.Burrow is an add-on for Squirrel, SmiKar's SharePoint archiving platform, and sits alongside the company's departed-user archiving product, Chipmunk. Squirrel archives inactive SharePoint content into the customer's own Azure storage, cutting storage cost while keeping files searchable and self-service restorable, and remains compatible with Microsoft Purview. Chipmunk preserves the Microsoft 365 data of departed employees so licenses can be reclaimed without losing information."Most tools tell you what happened after something goes wrong," said Mark Smith, founder of SmiKar Software. "Burrow is about seeing risky activity as it happens, in plain language, and keeping the evidence in your own hands. Everything we build follows the same rule: it is your data, in your Azure, always."Founded in 2015, SmiKar Software is a Microsoft Partner listed on the Azure Marketplace, specializing in Microsoft 365 data management. Its products help IT, security, and compliance teams at organizations worldwide control storage cost, preserve information, monitor activity, and stay in command of their own data.Burrow is available now as an add-on for the Squirrel platform. To learn more, visit smikar.com.About SmiKar SoftwareSmiKar Software builds purpose-built tools for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Online, helping organizations reduce storage cost, preserve data, and monitor activity while keeping everything in their own Azure environment. Founded in 2015 and a registered Microsoft Partner on the Azure Marketplace, SmiKar serves organizations worldwide across finance, healthcare, government, engineering, and more. Learn more at smikar.com.Contact: sales@smikar.com

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