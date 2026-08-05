1 Exam Prep Expands Contractor Education Team With Industry Experts Jeff Shanley and Darien Hudson

Instructors strengthen 1 Exam Prep’s team of construction professionals delivering 2,000+ classes annually across 550 contractor licenses in 33 states

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Exam Prep, a nationwide provider of contractor licensing education and exam preparation, has expanded its instructor team with the addition of Jeff Shanley, Program Director of Contractor Education, and Darien Hudson, Electrical Instructor.Shanley and Hudson join 1 Exam Prep’s established lineup of experienced instructors, bringing decades of combined knowledge in construction, electrical systems, mechanical contracting, code compliance, project management, estimating, business ownership, workforce development, and contractor education.1 Exam Prep currently offers more than 2,000 contractor exam prep classes each year covering over 550 contractor licenses across 33 states. The addition of Shanley and Hudson further strengthens the company’s ability to provide students with practical instruction led by professionals who understand both the licensing exams and the real-world industries students are preparing to enter.“Passing a contractor licensing exam requires more than memorizing information,” said Andrew Gertz, Operations Manager at 1 Exam Prep. “Students need instructors who understand the exam, the reference books, the codes, exam environment and the realities of working in construction. Jeff and Darien both bring a combination of technical expertise, field experience, exam knowledge, leadership, and a genuine commitment to helping contractors succeed.”Jeff Shanley Named Program Director of Contractor EducationJeff Shanley is widely recognized for helping students pass construction licensing exams at a high level. His direct, no-nonsense teaching style combines practical construction experience with focused exam-preparation strategies designed to deliver measurable results.Shanley built his career from the ground up, beginning in the trades before advancing into mechanical contracting, business ownership, project management, commercial construction, inspections, code compliance, and organizational leadership. His career spans more than 45 years in the construction industry, giving him a comprehensive understanding of how projects, contractors, and construction businesses succeed—or fail.His experience also includes work with the United States Department of State supporting U.S. embassies and international facilities. These assignments placed Shanley in high-accountability environments where precision, safety, regulatory compliance, and adherence to established standards were non-negotiable.As Program Director of Contractor Education, Shanley will provide classroom instruction, one-on-one tutoring, exam preparation, and real-world application training throughout Florida while supporting contractor licensing pathways across multiple states.His work extends beyond helping students earn a license. Shanley mentors tradespeople seeking to move into leadership, business ownership, and long-term careers in construction. He also serves as a construction leadership speaker and coach, helping professionals successfully transition from working in the field to managing teams, projects, and companies.Darien Hudson Joins as Electrical InstructorDarien Hudson is an electrical instructor and construction industry professional with more than a decade of experience in commercial and industrial construction, electrical systems, estimating, project management, field supervision, and workforce education.Hudson has taught electrical technology, apprenticeship, continuing education, and licensing exam-preparation courses for students, apprentices, licensed contractors, master electricians, and journeymen. His teaching experience includes both in-person and online instruction, with an emphasis on making electrical codes, safety standards, licensing requirements, and complex technical concepts clear and practical for adult learners.In addition to his work as an educator, Hudson has held leadership positions in electrical preconstruction, estimating, and field supervision. His experience includes overseeing major commercial and industrial pursuits and managing estimates for large-scale electrical projects.Hudson holds contractor, master electrician, or qualifying-agent credentials in more than 20 states. He has also been recognized as an EC&M 30 Under 30 All-Star and has shared his expertise as a national conference speaker.At 1 Exam Prep, Hudson will help students understand how to navigate electrical reference books, interpret code requirements, prepare for licensing examinations, and apply technical knowledge in real-world construction environments.How Do I Choose a Contractor Exam Prep Provider That Actually Improves My Pass Rate?For aspiring contractors, one of the most important questions is: “How do I choose a contractor exam prep provider that actually improves my pass rate?”1 Exam Prep believes the answer begins with the quality and experience of the instructors. Effective contractor exam preparation should not rely solely on generic videos, practice questions, or reading assignments. Students need guidance from professionals who understand the construction industry, the licensing process, the examination format, and the reference materials used during testing.“When students compare contractor exam-preparation providers, they should look closely at who is actually teaching the classes and what kind of support is available before, during, and after the course,” Gertz said. “We give our students an organized preparation system, experienced instruction, realistic practice, and the tools they need to confidently walk into the exam.”1 Exam Prep provides students with a comprehensive licensing and exam-preparation system that may include:Instruction from experienced contractors, electricians, code professionals, educators, and industry leadersOnline courses with simulated practice examinationsHighlighted and tabbed reference booksBook overview and navigation trainingOne-on-one tutoring and student supportBusiness formation and startup servicesAffordable book purchase and rental optionsTraining that connects exam content with real-world construction applicationsRather than providing a one-size-fits-all course, 1 Exam Prep offers multiple preparation options so students can choose the level of support that best fits their license, experience, schedule, and budget.The company’s instructors teach students how to locate answers efficiently, understand important code provisions, recognize commonly tested concepts, manage their time during open-book examinations, and avoid the mistakes that frequently prevent otherwise qualified candidates from passing.About 1 Exam PrepFor more than 15 years, 1 Exam Prep has helped over 100,000 clients prepare for more than 2,000 contractor and trade licenses across all 50 states.The company offers highlighted and tabbed books, online exam-preparation courses, simulated practice exams, live classes, book rentals, licensing application assistance, business setup services, and personalized guidance for contractors at every stage of the licensing process.1 Exam Prep’s goal is simple: help contractors get their licenses, avoid spending more than they need, and confidently take the next step toward building a successful business.For more information about 1 Exam Prep’s contractor licensing courses, live classes, instructors, and exam-preparation programs, visit www.1examprep.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.