HIGHCOURT releases litigation AI that reads the entire privileged file — offline, on hardware the firm owns

HIGHCOURT LAW

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIGHCOURT LAW LLC today released HIGHCOURT, an on-premises legal AI platform available now to U.S. law firms. It reads an entire matter — every pleading, deposition, exhibit, email — and returns a complete strategic workup, running 100% offline on hardware the firm owns. No document or client detail leaves the building.Opening a matter means reading thousands of pages, ordering the facts, and finding where the case is strong and where it quietly isn't — days of attorney attention before the first strategic call. HIGHCOURT does that pass in the time it takes to read email, returning nine forms of partner-ready work product:- Chronology — Every fact in order, sourced.- Witness analysis — Who said what, and where accounts diverge.- Contradiction detection — The sentence on page four thousand that breaks page twelve.- Evidence gaps — What the theory needs but the file lacks.- Legal research paths — The authority worth pulling.- Motion opportunities — What is winnable here.- Damages insights — The number, built line by provable line.- Case strategy briefing — The theory of the case, argued.- Partner-reviewable draft — Drafted, cited, cross-examined before review.Around it run a partner's pre-filing checks: whether the file is complete, what the documents discuss but nobody produced, whether each element has evidence behind it, defects against local rules.What makes that trustworthy rather than fast is a second engine. Most legal AI writes prose and hopes it holds; HIGHCOURT adds a review engine, the Adjudicator. It does not write the draft — it cross-examines it, checking every citation against the authority on file and refusing to pass an invented case or unsupported conclusion. It answers the hallucinated citations that have gotten lawyers sanctioned.That has been tested outside the building. Practicing attorneys and a large firm ran HIGHCOURT against matters they had already worked; the firm found the output nearly flawless, and its read on where the cases were headed matched their attorneys'.HIGHCOURT can read the whole privileged file because it never sends it anywhere. Almost every AI tool sold to law firms transmits that file to a cloud. HIGHCOURT draws the privilege boundary at the office door instead: no cloud account to misconfigure, no vendor holding the file, nothing exposed for anyone outside to reach.The AI is purpose-built for law: models trained and tuned for legal work, engineered to run at full strength on a firm's own machine, not a data center. It carries a complete offline library of federal law — statutes, regulations, court opinions, agency guidance — and covers 63 practice areas, each system shipping only those a firm practices."A privileged file should never have to leave the firm to be understood. Nearly every 'AI for lawyers' product reads the client's file on someone else's servers and rents the intelligence by the month. We built the opposite: it runs on the same machine as the work, with no way out to the internet, and the firm owns it outright."— Michael Knight, founder and lead developer of HIGHCOURTAlongside the workup, a Case Assistant answers plain-language questions about a matter, every answer sourced to the document behind it — and a Drafting Assistant produces motions, demands and agreements on the firm's own letterhead, each cross-examined by the Adjudicator and held for the attorney's approval before it leaves the firm.Availability and pricing. HIGHCOURT is bought, not rented: a firm pays once for a perpetual license it owns, priced by firm size, not by the seat each month, with the first year of updates and support included. Updates and support after that are optional; the software runs either way. The firm's own IT installs it. Request a private walkthrough at highcourtlaw.com.ABOUT HIGHCOURT LAW LLCHIGHCOURT LAW LLC builds private, on-premises legal AI for law firms. Its platform runs on hardware the firm owns, so privileged material never leaves the firm. Founded by a technical team with a background in development, AI, and secure, regulated systems.

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