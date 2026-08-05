Historic Alamo Plaque To Be Dedicated at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland August 28, Lord Ned Iveagh, Chair

Alamo Letter Plaque Created for Canton, Texas Alamo Letter Society Chair, Lee William McNutt Photo of Alamo Letter Society Logo

The Alamo Letter Society and the Irish Georgian Society, will dedicate a historic bronze Alamo Plaque in honor of the 10 Irish Born Alamo Defenders.

Our work on this important historic project honors the 10 Irish-born defenders, and the 20 to 25 men who carried Irish surnames, pushing the count to roughly 20% of the garrison at the Alamo. ” — Lord Ned Guinness, 4th Earl of Iveagh

DUBLIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alamo Letter Society and Irish Georgian Society to Dedicate Historic “Victory or Death” Plaque at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin

The Alamo Letter Society (www.alamoletter.com), in conjunction with the Irish Georgian Society, will dedicate a historic bronze plaque bearing Colonel William Barrett Travis’s famous “Victory or Death” letter and gift it to the Republic of Ireland on Friday, August 28, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

The ceremony reciprocates the generosity of the Republic of Ireland, which in 2023 presented a plaque to the Alamo honoring the ten Irish-born defenders who fell during the 13-day siege in 1836.

Mission Statements

The mission of the Alamo Letter Society is: “To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers’ armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis’s Alamo ‘Victory or Death’ letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses."

The vision of the Irish Georgian Society is to conserve, protect and foster an interest and a respect for Ireland’s history and heritage including architectural and decorative arts.

Origins of the Alamo Letter Society

The idea for the Alamo Letter Society was conceived by Texas high school student Slone Carson McNutt while visiting the Alamo with her parents during her study of Texas history at The Hockaday School in Dallas. Observing that reading the most famous letter in the English language from the plaque made it far more memorable than encountering it in a textbook, she remarked to her father: “Why do people have to come all the way to San Antonio to see this plaque? It should be everywhere.”

Since its founding, the Alamo Letter Society has already gifted and dedicated the plaque at 43 Texas courthouses, with an additional 31 installations in the pipeline.

Irish Connection and Leadership Comments

The Alamo Letter Society’s Republic of Ireland Chairman is the 4th Earl of Iveagh, Lord Ned Guinness, a direct descendant of Arthur Guinness, who founded the famous brewery in 1759. Lord Guinness stated: “Our work on this important historic project honors not only the 10 Irish-born defenders, but also the 20 to 25 men who carried Irish surnames, pushing the count to roughly 20% of the total force who stood their ground for 13 heroic days."

James Ronan, Executive Director of the Irish Georgian Society, USA, added:" The Irish Georgian Society is delighted to support our friends at the Alamo Letter Society in their commemoration of an historic moment in Texan and American history”

The dedication will also honor the two men from North Carolina who made the ultimate sacrifice on March 6, 1836, at the Shrine of Texas Liberty.

Ceremony Details and Distinguished Guests

The dedication takes place the day before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, featuring Texas Christian University versus the University of North Carolina. More than 800 Texans are expected to travel to Ireland for the game.

Presiding over the ceremony will be the Dean of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Very Revd Dr. William Morton. Confirmed speakers include Chancellor Robert H. Lee of the University of North Carolina and Chancellor Daniel W. Pullin of Texas Christian University. The American Ambassador to Ireland, the Honorable Edward S. Walsh, has also been invited.

The public is encouraged to attend the dedication.

Media Contact

Lee William McNutt, Chairman, Alamo Letter Society

214-537-9311

John Vick, Co-Founder

john.vick@senate.texas.gov

About the Alamo Letter Society

Founded after a Texas student’s observation that the “Victory or Death” letter is more powerful when encountered on a plaque than in a textbook, the Society places 203 pound bronze replicas of Colonel William Barrett Travis’s February 24, 1836, letter in courthouses across Texas and around the world to educate future generations about the armed struggle for liberty.

About the Irish Georgian Society

The Society works to conserve, protect, and foster interest in and respect for Ireland’s heritage including

the decorative arts, homes and gardens.

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