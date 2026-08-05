Adriana's Insurance Launches Back-to-School Initiative Across California

Adriana's Insurance is providing free backpacks and school supplies at participating offices across California from August 1–14. Join Adriana's Insurance's FREE Back-to-School Community Fair on August 15 in Irvine.

Adriana's Insurance brings free backpacks and school supplies directly to communities across California.

If a backpack and school supplies can take one thing off a parent's list and put a smile on a child's face, that's exactly why we do this.” — Adriana Gallardo

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first day of school should be filled with excitement, not stress.That's the idea behind Adriana's Insurance 's statewide Back-to-School Initiative, a community campaign designed to help California students walk into the classroom feeling prepared, confident, and supported.From August 1 through August 14, families are invited to visit their nearest Adriana's Insurance office to receive a FREE backpack filled with school supplies for eligible students while supplies last. By opening its doors across California, the company is bringing the giveaway directly into the neighborhoods it serves, making it easier for families to access the supplies they need close to home."Back-to-school season is exciting, but we also know it can be overwhelming for many families," said Adriana Gallardo , Founder and CEO of Adriana's Insurance. "If a backpack and school supplies can take one thing off a parent's list and put a smile on a child's face, that's exactly why we do this."For Adriana's Insurance, the initiative is about much more than backpacks.It's about giving families one less thing to worry about, celebrating students as they begin a new chapter, and reminding every child that an entire community is cheering them on before they even step into the classroom.Throughout the year, Adriana's Insurance offices serve as more than places to purchase insurance; they become gathering spaces for toy drives, educational workshops, community celebrations, and charitable initiatives that bring neighbors together. The Back-to-School Initiative continues that tradition by transforming every participating office into a place where families can find encouragement, resources, and support.The celebration doesn't end there.On Saturday, August 15, Adriana's Insurance will bring families together for its Back-to-School Community Fair at the company's Irvine headquarters. The free event will feature backpack and school supply giveaways, free haircuts, free manicures, live music, food, games, community resources, family activities, giveaways, and entertainment designed to celebrate the beginning of a brand-new school year."We want our offices to be known for more than insurance," Adriana Gallardo said. "We want them to be places where families feel welcome, where communities come together, and where giving back is simply part of who we are."Whether families stop by their neighborhood office during the statewide giveaway or join the celebration in Irvine, Adriana's Insurance hopes every child leaves feeling ready for the year ahead and every parent leaves knowing their community is behind them.Statewide Backpack & School Supply GiveawayDates: August 1–14, 2026Locations: All Adriana's Insurance offices throughout CaliforniaFamilies are encouraged to visit their nearest Adriana's Insurance office with their child and a valid school ID. Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed while supplies last.Adriana's Back-to-School Community FairDate: Saturday, August 15, 2026Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Location: Adriana's Insurance Headquarters17771 CowanIrvine, CA 92614The event is free and open to the public. Families can enjoy free backpacks and school supplies, free haircuts, free manicures, live entertainment, food, games, community resources, and activities for all ages.

Adriana's Insurance Gives Back with Free Backpacks Across California

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