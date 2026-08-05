Dyna Software Brings Leading Platform Governance and Compliance Solution for ServiceNow to Healthcare IT Environments

GuardRails helps regulated healthcare organizations accelerate compliant ServiceNow development, strengthen release standardization and enable auditability

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyna Software , an Elite ServiceNow Build Partner specializing in AI-powered platform governance and health, today announced the unique advantages of its flagship platform, GuardRails , for the healthcare vertical and other highly regulated industries. GuardRails is the company’s ServiceNow-native governance and DevOps AI enhanced solution to accelerate risk-free ServiceNow development. The software provides healthcare IT professionals with additional tools and resources to help hospitals, health systems, life sciences organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and other healthcare enterprises governing ServiceNow environments.Highly automated workflows now sit at the heart of modern healthcare operations, supporting everything from clinical and administrative processes to critical hospital services. ServiceNow has emerged as a leading enterprise platform for orchestrating these complex workflows, making its reliability, governance, and compliance increasingly mission critical.As healthcare organizations continue to accelerate digital transformation and adopt AI-assisted development, maintaining consistent governance, enforcing organizational standards, and objectively demonstrating compliance have become more important than ever. The challenge is no longer simply delivering solutions quickly. It is ensuring they are secure, compliant, and aligned with organizational and regulatory requirements from the outset."Healthcare organizations are increasingly relying on ServiceNow to power mission-critical operations, where reliability, security, governance, and compliance are non-negotiable," said Dyna Software CEO Ron Browning. "As organizations accelerate AI adoption and digital transformation, the challenge isn't simply delivering change faster, it's ensuring every change is secure and compliant, but also auditable and aligned with organizational standards. That's exactly the problem we set out to solve."The latest addition to the GuardRails platform is Source Control Management (SCM), the world's first complete SCM solution built natively for the ServiceNow platform. It complements GuardRails' mature suite of governance capabilities, including end-to-end DevOps, development risk management, platform health and forensic analysis, and AI-enhanced tools for CMDB/CSDM analysis, plugin management, and upgrade readiness.Together, these capabilities enable organizations to accelerate ServiceNow delivery while objectively enforcing governance, reducing operational risk, and demonstrating compliance throughout the software lifecycle. For highly regulated industries such as healthcare and life sciences, GuardRails provides the confidence to innovate at speed without compromising security, stability, or compliance.In healthcare environments, these capabilities help ensure that ServiceNow changes don’t disrupt regulated data environments, critical applications, and sensitive processes. GuardRails helps enforce governance and controls consistently across custom development, configuration changes, and managed ServiceNow updates. GuardRails SCM includes tools and services that support source control management, governed code review, end-to-end release traceability, segregation of duties, automated policy enforcement, AI governance, and audit-ready evidence.“We recognize that healthcare organizations aren’t just looking for visibility into their ServiceNow development,” added Browning. “They need confidence that the right controls are being applied consistently across teams and projects. They need to be able to prove with objective evidence that the development and innovation of their ServiceNow platform is meeting organizational compliance expectations.”GuardRails assists healthcare IT leaders who need to demonstrate compliance with the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, and Breach Notification Rule. GuardRails also strengthens compliance with the HITECH Act, the 21st Century Cures Act interoperability and information blocking requirements, CMS interoperability standards, and more. Where applicable, Dyna Software also helps customers who need to comply with the FDA 21 CFR Part 11 regulations governing electronic records and electronic signatures.Healthcare leaders are expected to maintain continuous compliance with multiple regulations, standards, and contractual obligations. GuardRails makes it easier to implement and document the kinds of controls, processes, and approval workflows that are central to a mature compliance program. Along with regulatory requirements, they are also grappling with how to govern AI-generated or AI-supported development. As AI-assisted coding tools become more common throughout ServiceNow development, IT leaders need a way to keep governance controls applied consistently to every change, whether human or machine-assisted. GuardRails helps healthcare IT leaders gain compliance while maintaining stability and control as DevOps demand becomes more complex.To learn more, visit http://www.dynasoftwareinc.com/go-healthcare or contact sales@dynasoftwareinc.com.About Dyna SoftwareDyna Software Inc. supports enterprise organizations in efficiently optimizing their ServiceNow ecosystems. For almost 10 years, the company has specialized in driving ServiceNow platform resiliency, setting delivery standards, and strengthening governance as workflows increase in volume and accelerate with AI. Dyna Software’s flagship product, GuardRails, empowers Global 2000 companies to mitigate risk and scale confidently. Partnering closely with

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