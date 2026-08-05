Talentuch Joins IAMCP to Strengthen Microsoft Dynamics Recruitment
Talentuch Strengthens Microsoft Dynamics Recruitment Services by Joining the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP)
Talentuch, an international ERP and IT recruitment agency specializing in Microsoft Dynamics recruitment, has joined the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), strengthening its collaboration with Microsoft partners and expanding its presence within the global Microsoft ecosystem.
Talentuch recruits Microsoft professionals for consulting firms, Microsoft partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), and end-user organizations across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company specializes in hiring Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management, Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, Power Platform, Azure, ERP, and other technical professionals.
Joining IAMCP reflects Talentuch's continued investment in the Microsoft partner community and creates additional opportunities to collaborate with Microsoft partners through networking, knowledge sharing, and community initiatives.
"Microsoft partners operate in a specialized market where hiring often requires knowledge of both Microsoft technologies and the consulting ecosystem," said Violetta Stemasova, CEO of Talentuch. "Joining IAMCP allows us to strengthen our relationships within the community, learn from fellow partners, and continue improving how we support organizations hiring Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform professionals."
Talentuch supports Microsoft partners with recruitment across a wide range of business and technical roles, including:
* Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Consultants and Developers
* Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management Consultants
* Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Consultants
* Power Platform Developers and Consultants
* Azure Engineers and Cloud Architects
* Solution Architects
* ERP Project Managers
* Functional Consultants
* Technical Consultants
* Pre-Sales and Customer Success Professionals
In addition to contingency recruitment, Talentuch offers Recruitment-as-a-Service (RaaS), subscription recruitment, managed recruiting teams, and recruitment process outsourcing for Microsoft partners and technology companies.
Learn more about Talentuch's Microsoft recruitment services at https://www.talentuch.com. Information about the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners is available at https://www.iamcp.org.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is an international ERP and IT recruitment agency specializing in Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, software engineering, cloud technologies, executive search, and technical recruitment. The company helps organizations hire professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and other global markets through contingency recruitment, Recruitment-as-a-Service, subscription recruiting, managed recruiting teams, and recruitment process outsourcing.
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