Steve Maclin Suspended Indefinitely; Boca Raton Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship Vacated

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Steve Maclin suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the organization including violations of company policy regarding conduct & insubordination.

Effective immediately, Steve Maclin is no longer recognized as the BRCW World Heavyweight Champion of Boca Raton, and the championship has been declared vacant.” — Matthew H. Maschler, BRCW Chairman and Ceo

BOCA RATION, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Maclin Suspended Indefinitely; BRCW World Heavyweight Championship Vacated Boca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) today announced that Steve Maclin has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the organization, including violations of company policies regarding workplace conduct, insubordination, and harassment.The disciplinary action stems from an incident that occurred during a surprise appearance by Steve Maclin on The Matthew Mania Podcast , where his conduct toward BRCW management violated the organization's standards of professionalism and workplace behavior. The full episode of thre Podcast will appear shortly wherever podcasts are played, more information about the podcast can be found on www.MatthewMania.com Effective immediately, Steve Maclin is no longer recognized as the BRCW World Heavyweight Champion of Boca Raton, and the championship has been declared vacant.As a result, the previously announced championship match has been canceled. The main event for Saturday, August 16, 2026, will now be a Fatal Four-Way Match to crown a new BRCW World Heavyweight Champion of Boca Raton.Competing for the vacant championship will be:Matt RiddleKurt Stallion RogersMatt TavenThe Main Event Monster... Fulton!!!The championship will be decided live at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton, Florida, on Saturday, August 16, beginning at 5:00 p.m.BRCW holds every member of its roster to the highest standards of professionalism, respect, and accountability. Actions that undermine those standards or the integrity of the organization will not be tolerated.BRCW considers this matter closed and will have no further comment.Tickets are on sale now at BocaRatonWrestling.com. Fans will witness history as four of professional wrestling's biggest stars collide in a Fatal Four-Way Match to crown a new BRCW World Heavyweight Champion of Boca Raton.

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