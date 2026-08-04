Special Traffic Control to resume for North Kālaheo Avenue Bridge

Ongoing Construction at North Kalāheo Avenue Bridge (No. 445)

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announces that special traffic control will resume for the rehabilitation work on the North Kalāheo Avenue Bridge No. 445 over the Kawainui Canal in Kailua.

The special traffic control during the next three phases of the project will require an extended daytime contraflow and an overnight Kailua-bound detour.

In response to community feedback, the daytime contraflow has been extended from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and a police officer will be requested to provide traffic control at the intersection of Kaha Street and Onewa Street to assist with directing traffic. For the overnight Kailua-bound detour, motorists will be directed to use Kaha Street.

North Kalāheo Ave. Bridge Lane Closures/Openings

(Subject to change due to weather and unforeseen conditions) Days/ Dates Bridge Traffic Duration Weekends/ Holidays Two-Way Travel 24 hours Aug 10 – 14(Mon-Fri) Extended Contraflow 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Kailua Bound Detour 6:31 p.m. – 7:29 a.m. Aug 17 – 20(Mon-Thur) Contraflow 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Two-Way Travel 3:31 p.m. – 8:29 a.m. Aug 24 – 28(Mon-Fri) Contraflow 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Two-Way Travel 3:31 p.m. – 8:29 a.m. Aug 31 – Sept 4(Mon-Fri) Extended Contraflow 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Kailua Bound Detour 6:31 p.m. – 7:29 a.m. Sept 8 – 11(Tue-Fri) Contraflow 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Two-Way Travel 3:31 p.m. – 8:29 a.m. Sept 14 – 18(Mon-Fri) Extended Contraflow 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Kailua Bound Detour 6:31 p.m. – 7:29 a.m.

Work originally began on March 30, 2026, but sheet pile installation was paused due to a utility conflict issue. After coordination with the utility company, sheet pile installation is scheduled to resume on Monday, August 10, 2026, and is expected to take about one week.

Following the sheet pile installation, the contractor will replace the bridge’s concrete topping. This work also requires special traffic control so the concrete can cure properly and reach its required strength.

Special traffic patterns and work phases:

An extended daytime contraflow (7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) and an overnight Kailua-bound detour (6:31 p.m. to 7:29 a.m.) will be in effect for the following dates:

· 08/10/26 – 08/14/26: Sheet Pile Installation

· 08/31/26 – 09/04/26: Bridge Concrete Topping (Phase 1)

· 09/14/26 – 09/18/26: Bridge Concrete Topping (Phase 2)

TheBus

TheBus Route 674 (Kailua-Aikahi) and Route 87 (Windward Express-Kailua) will be affected by the Kailua-bound detour. Bus Stop #3593 (Kalaheo Ave + Kainui Dr) will not be served while the Kailua-bound detour is in place. While the contraflow is in place, all bus stops will be served.

For all other remaining work, one lane will operate under contraflow during regular work hours (Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.), and the bridge will fully reopen outside of work hours. There will be no lane closures on weekends or holidays, and traffic will return to normal two-way travel.