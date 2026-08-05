DPP to require CivCheck for eligible residential projects beginning Sept. 1​

HONOLULU — Beginning September 1, 2026, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) will require applicants to utilize the CivCheck Guided AI pre-application process before submitting their permit application for eligible residential projects.

Permit applications that do not use CivCheck for eligible residential projects will be rejected during pre-application review, and applicants will be directed to use CivCheck before resubmittal.

Applicants are encouraged to create a CivCheck account today and become familiar with the software before the new requirement takes effect.

Projects required to use CivCheck beginning Sept. 1:

New construction, additions, and alterations of residential single-family, two-family and duplex projects

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and ʻOhana units

Projects that are not required to use CivCheck:

Commercial projects

Electrical meter installations

General electrical work

Electric vehicle charger installations

General plumbing work

Fences

Retaining walls

Rewire projects

Solar projects

Projects eligible for “Quick Permits” should not be submitted through CivCheck.

“CivCheck is a proven tool for helping applicants prepare better quality and more complete permit applications before they enter DPP’s formal review process,” said DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna. “CivCheck for eligible residential projects will reduce the back and forth between the applicant and the review agencies, thereby speeding up the overall permitting process.”

CivCheck is an AI-guided pre-application review tool that helps applicants identify and address potential issues before they submit their permit application. It does not replace DPP’s official plan review and does not guarantee permit approval.

Recently, DPP’s implementation of CivCheck garnered national recognition after being named a recipient of the 2026 AI 50 Award by the Center for Public Sector AI (CPSAI). Since its launch, CivCheck has delivered measurable results. Applicants using the software saved an average of 40.5 days during the permit review process. DPP is confident these results will continue to improve as more applicants become familiar with and use the platform.

Because the CivCheck process often requires reviewing and revising technical plans, DPP recommends that the submission be completed by an industry design professional.

Getting started with CivCheck involves four simple steps:

Request a free CivCheck account.

Create a project.

Upload plans and supporting documents.

Complete the guided pre-check process and address any identified issues.

Once the project successfully completes the CivCheck process, the plans will be marked with a CivCheck watermark, and the applicant will receive a CivCheck ID. The applicant will then use the CivCheck ID and watermarked plans when submitting their permit application through HNL Build.

CivCheck is currently available only for eligible residential permit applications. Additional project types, including commercial projects, will be added later this year.

For more information about CivCheck, eligibility requirements, or to request a free account, visit the Department of Planning and Permitting’s CivCheck webpage.

Create a CivCheck account: https://www.honolulu.gov/dpp/create-a-civcheck-account/

Get started with CivCheck: https://www.honolulu.gov/dpp/getting-started-with-civcheck/