Driver licensing centers adjust testing schedule to expand renewal appointments 

The Online Permit Test is the most convenient way to take the required written test of driver knowledge.

HONOLULU – To meet a significant increase in demand for driver’s license renewals, the City and County of Honolulu is adjusting operations at its driver licensing centers by reducing the number of in-office days for permit tests.

The change will free up additional appointment slots for driver’s license renewals and other licensing transactions, helping reduce wait times and improve service for Oʻahu residents.

“With demand for in-person appointments at a peak, these changes allow us to maximize our resources, encourage customers to utilize online services wherever possible, and prioritize the thousands of residents needing to renew their licenses this year,” said Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro, whose oversight responsibilities include the five driver licensing centers in the City and County of Honolulu.

The increased demand is expected to continue through December 2027. More than 7,400 driver’s license renewals are projected each month through the end of this year alone.

Beginning immediately, in-office permit testing will be available on the following days:

• Kapālama Driver Licensing Center – Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Kapolei Driver Licensing Center – Mondays and Wednesdays

• Koʻolau Driver Licensing Center – Wednesdays

• Wahiawā Driver Licensing Center – Tuesdays

• Waiʻanae Driver Licensing Center – Tuesdays

The hours previously dedicated to daily written tests will be converted into appointments to renew or issue driver’s licenses.

Applicants can complete the permit test online without an appointment through the Honolulu Online Permit Test Portal. The test is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be taken from any location with internet access and a computer equipped with a working webcam. Mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, are not compatible with the online testing system.

Applicants who successfully complete the online permit test must still schedule a brief follow-up appointment at a driver licensing center to complete the permit issuance process. For more information, visit www.honolulu.gov/csd.

—PAU—