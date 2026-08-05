Tina Bernard, Founder of The Badass Arts™, Explores Why Friendship Loss Can Hurt As Much as Losing a Partner

Tina Bernard

The relationship expert says friendship grief is often overlooked, leaving millions to mourn one of life's most profound losses in silence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While society recognizes the pain of losing a romantic partner or loved one, the grief that follows the end of a friendship often goes unnamed. Relationship expert and founder of The Badass Arts™, Tina Bernard, is bringing attention to this overlooked form of grief, arguing that the end of a meaningful friendship can leave wounds as deep as any other major life loss.

According to Inc., nearly 4 in 10 Americans have cut off contact with a friend or family member in the past year, often citing “disrespect” as the reason. Bernard believes the issue runs much deeper, reflecting a growing inability to work through relational discomfort. “We have become highly skilled at identifying what hurts us. We are far less practiced at examining our interpretations, communicating clearly, listening to another perspective, and participating in repair.”

According to Bernard, respect matters deeply, but “I felt disrespected” can become a convenient exit when the real offense was disagreement, discomfort, or being asked to take responsibility.

“Disrespect may begin the rupture,” Bernard says, “but avoidance often determines what happens next. When someone ghosts, the pattern often looks like this: 'I felt hurt, decided my interpretation was the whole truth, and built a case instead of building a conversation.' Assumptions harden, grievances accumulate, and the conflict gets discussed with everyone except the person involved."

Bernard also believes friendship loss is often more complex than people expect. “We lose more than a person; we lose the version of ourselves who existed within that friendship. We lose the shared language, the memories, and the person who knew our story without needing an explanation.”

She says one reason the grief lingers is that friendship endings rarely receive the same recognition as other major losses.

“Losing a friend is never just losing someone we thought would be by our side for life,” Bernard says. “The blast radius is vast and unpredictable. It is watching an entire social ecosystem implode. You lose the mutual friends, the group threads, the traditions, the invitations, the shared memories, and the witness to your past who was supposed to walk with you into the future.”

Seeking to give language to an experience many women struggle to explain, Bernard draws on both the growing literature surrounding friendship grief and her years of facilitating women’s groups and workshops.

“Friendship grief is not a formal psychological diagnosis,” Bernard explains, “but having language for emotional experiences helps women understand why friendship endings can feel so profoundly disorienting. There’s the pain of ambiguous loss, which is what those who are ghosted often experience. There’s also anticipatory grief, which begins before the relationship has officially ended, but you know something is off.”

She also acknowledges that naming the experience does not remove the ache, but it can help explain why the loss feels far larger than “people grow apart.”

Bernard believes society has become increasingly uncomfortable with relational discomfort, contributing to a broader culture of disconnection. The CDC reports that roughly one in three American adults feels lonely, while one in four lacks adequate social and emotional support. Ghosting and abandoning meaningful relationships without genuine attempts at repair may feel like private decisions, she argues, but their cumulative effect reaches far beyond the individuals involved.

“We are watching a culture of disconnection take shape in real time, while loneliness and social isolation are already tearing through society,” she says. “We cannot rebuild genuine human connection if meaningful relationships become disposable every time they become difficult.”

Bernard adds, “Silence still has consequences. Not speaking can hurt. Ghosting can hurt. Staying in a dead friendship can hurt. The question becomes whether we are willing to handle the ending with character. When safety allows, meaningful relationships deserve an honest ending.”

About Tina Bernard

Tina Bernard is the founder of The Badass Arts™. This transformational platform helps women move beyond self-doubt, overthinking, and performative personal growth to create lives rooted in authenticity, connection, and purpose. Drawing on her background in psychobiology from UCLA, graduate studies in psychology at SDSU, and more than 20 years of experience in business leadership, training, writing, and speaking, Bernard blends neuroscience, storytelling, and lived experience to help women create lasting personal change.

Through her writing, workshops, speaking engagements, and The Badass Arts™ Salons, Bernard explores relationships, emotional resilience, and the complexities of human connection. She encourages women to embrace lives filled with more soul, sass, and substance while fostering deeper self-awareness and more meaningful relationships.

To learn more, visit: https://www.thebadassarts.com/

Tina Bernard is available for interviews.

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