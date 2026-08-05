For Immediate Release:

August 4, 2026

County Commissioners announce Merit Award nominations being accepted by Planning Board

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the County is accepting nominations for the Monmouth County Planning Board’s 2026 Planning Merit Awards Program.

“The annual Merit Awards, which were established in 1984, recognize plans, projects, programs, individuals, municipalities, businesses, community leaders and stakeholder organizations that have made a significant contribution to the advancement of planning and planning outcomes in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “My fellow Commissioners and I are proud to support the Planning Board and we encourage all eligible individuals and organizations to apply at visitmonmouth.com.”

“The work of the Planning Board, alongside partners like the Merit Awards recipients, helps ensure a resilient, vibrant County for generations to come,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, a member of the Monmouth County Planning Board. “We look forward to recognizing those who are helping to shape the future of Monmouth County in responsible, impactful ways. The Planning Board invites and encourages anyone to submit what they believe to be an outstanding nomination for consideration in the 2026 Planning Merit Awards Program.”

“The Planning Board plays a vital role in guiding responsible development in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Planning Board. “There are two nomination categories for the Merit Awards: Planning and Non-Profit, and Development and Private Enterprise. We are looking forward to reviewing this year’s nominations and to recognizing the outstanding planning efforts taking place across the County.”

Nominees will be evaluated based on several criteria, including alignment with the Monmouth County Master Plan, measurable outcomes and achievements, innovation and leadership in planning.

Nominations may be submitted by any individual or organization. Projects, plans and programs must be located in Monmouth County and have been completed or fully implemented between Jan. 1, 2024 and Oct. 5, 2026. The deadline for the receipt of completed entries is Oct. 5, 2026 and applications must be submitted online.

Nomination applications are available at www.visitmonmouth.com. To learn more, contact the Monmouth County Division of Planning at planning@co.monmouth.nj.us or 732-431-7460 for assistance.

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