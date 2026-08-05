Public Safety Advisory - Assistance Needed in Locating Escaped Prisoner

Tallulah - As previously reported by the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, one inmate escaped from Riverbend Detention Center custody during the early morning hours of August 4, 2026. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office has requested LSP’s assistance in locating and apprehending the fugitive.

KNOWN INFORMATION – INMATE ESCAPE

At approximately 4:10 a.m., 37-year-old Shannon Morris of Lake Charles escaped from a Riverbend Detention Center transport van while the van was stopped at the Love’s Travel Stop located at 227 US 165 North in Tallulah.

Morris is a 5’4” black male who is approximately 200 pounds. He was last observed wearing a dark gray or black t-shirt, dark gray jogging pants, and black-and-white athletic shoes. Morris is considered a violent offender. Do not approach under any circumstances. If you observe or have information regarding his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the fugitive is urged to contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831 or dial 911.

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and selecting “Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity,” or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This remains an active investigation, and additional updates will be released as information becomes available.

Contact Information:

ST Ryan Davis

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 345-2810

[email protected]