DLNR News Release – Proposed Amendments to HAR 13-124, Aug. 04, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN K.P. KANAKA‘OLE

CHAIRPERSON

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DAVID D. DAY

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

ADMINISTRATIVE RULE AMENDMENTS PROPOSED TO IMPROVE PROTECTIONS OF HAWAIʻI’S INDIGENOUS WILDLIFE

Public Input Invited Through an Online Survey and Public Hearing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 4, 2026

HONOLULU – The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife, will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) Chapter 13-124, “Rules for Indigenous Wildlife, Endangered and Threatened Wildlife, Injurious Wildlife, Introduced Wild Birds and Introduced Wildlife.” The proposed amendments are designed to increase protections for native wildlife (referred to in the rule chapter as “indigenous wildlife”).

The proposed amendments would:

1. Increase protections for indigenous wildlife by prohibiting “take” of indigenous wildlife, where “take” includes “harm” or “harass”;

2. Increase protections for indigenous, threatened and endangered wildlife where such wildlife live naturally by prohibiting significant habitat modification that harms or kills such wildlife;

3. Protect the health and safety of indigenous, threatened and endangered wildlife by prohibiting the feeding of such wildlife throughout the state and by prohibiting the feeding or abandonment of wildlife and domestic animals on department lands; and

4. Protect indigenous, threatened and endangered wildlife and their habitats by restricting the movement of injurious wildlife through prohibiting the distribution or sale of plants, equipment, or other goods that contain injurious wildlife.

The proposed amendments and a public input survey are available now on the DLNR Forestry and Wildlife website at dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/comment.

The public hearing will be a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting that will take place:

August 13, 2026

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 132, Honolulu

Virtual attendance is by Zoom, for which testifiers must pre-register.

For individuals who want to observe the hearing but not testify, a livestream will be made available on YouTube.

Information about providing testimony in-person, in writing, or on Zoom, as well as the YouTube livestream, is all available at dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/comment.

Written testimony will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on August 26, 2026.

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