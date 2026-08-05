Central Texas Angel Network Breaks into the Nation's Top 10 in Angel Capital Association's 2026 Angel Funders Report

2026 ACA Funders Report CTAN x ACA Funders Report

The Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) has been ranked the #8 most active angel network in the United States

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four years. Fivefold growth. A place among the nation's Top 10.The Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) has been ranked the #8 most active angel network in the United States and #9 in North America in the Angel Capital Association's (ACA) 2026 Angel Funders Report, capping four consecutive years of growth that saw annual member investment increase from $1.6 million in 2022 to more than $8 million in 2025.The ACA report, which compiles investment activity from more than 250 angel groups, investment platforms, and family offices, also found that U.S. angel investing increased 12% in 2025 following several years of market correction.Behind CTAN's growth is a deliberate long-term strategy. While many angel organizations focus primarily on evaluating investment opportunities, CTAN has expanded its efforts to strengthen the startup ecosystem itself—working with founders before they are investment-ready, educating new angel investors, and creating more opportunities for capital to reach promising companies. The national ranking reflects the cumulative impact of that approach.In 2025, CTAN members invested more than $8 million into 25 startup companies, continuing an investment trajectory that grew from $1.6 million in 2022, to $4 million in 2023, $5 million in 2024, and $8 million in 2025. Since its founding in 2006, CTAN members have invested more than $142 million into 233 startup companies spanning artificial intelligence, healthcare, cybersecurity, enterprise software, energy, advanced manufacturing, climate technology, and other high-growth industries."Our responsibility is first and foremost to help our members generate exceptional investment returns," said Gary Forni, Managing Director of the Central Texas Angel Network. "We've learned that the best way to do that is by strengthening the entire startup ecosystem. Better-prepared founders build better companies. Better-educated investors make better investment decisions. Better connections create better opportunities. This ranking is simply evidence that our long-term strategy is working."Today, CTAN includes more than 140 accredited investors and reviews hundreds of investment opportunities each year through its structured screening and due diligence process. In addition to investing capital, the organization mentors founders, delivers year-round investor education, manages the Texas Syndication Network, and expands access to capital through regional and national syndication initiatives.The ACA report also found that angel groups invested more capital per company in 2025 while remaining increasingly selective, with artificial intelligence and life sciences continuing to represent a growing share of investment activity. Those trends closely mirror CTAN's own investment pipeline as entrepreneurs continue building companies around emerging technologies.Over the coming year, CTAN will continue expanding its efforts to strengthen entrepreneurship through founder mentoring, investor education, syndication, and the publication of its Building the Startup Ecosystem thought leadership series.Download the 2026 Angel Funders Report:Learn more about the Central Texas Angel Network:About the Building the Startup Ecosystem Thought Leadership SeriesHealthy startup ecosystems are intentionally built. CTAN is committed to strengthening every part of that ecosystem.Through its Building the Startup Ecosystem thought leadership series, CTAN will share data, insights, and best practices that help entrepreneurs build stronger companies, investors make better investment decisions, and communities create more vibrant innovation economies.About Central Texas Angel NetworkFounded in 2006, the Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) is one of the nation's leading angel investing organizations. CTAN's more than 140 accredited investors have invested over $142 million into 233 startup companies, pairing capital with mentorship, education, and strategic guidance to help entrepreneurs build successful businesses while creating outstanding investment opportunities for its members.Media ContactGary ForniManaging DirectorCentral Texas Angel NetworkGary@ctan.com

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