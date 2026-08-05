AMERICAN MAVERICK McKENNA MAKES FRENCH FORMULA 4 HISTORY

American driver Maverick McKenna becomes just the third American to win a French Formula 4 race and the first American winner in seven years.

This season has been about learning, improving, and continuing to grow every weekend. To finally stand on the top step is incredibly rewarding, but it's also motivation to keep pushing.” — Maverick McKenna

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American racing driver Maverick McKenna captured his first victory in the 2026 FFSA French Formula 4 Championship this weekend at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, becoming just the third American driver to win a race in the championship's history and the first American to do so since 2019.The milestone victory came during Race 2 following a consistent weekend that saw McKenna finish:Race 1 – P7Race 2 – P1Race 3 – P7The result marks a significant milestone in the 16-year-old's development and continues the momentum he has built throughout the season as one of the championship's emerging young talents.Just days before competing at Magny-Cours, McKenna completed a successful Formula Regional European Championship rookie test with MP Motorsport, where he consistently demonstrated front-running pace against more experienced Formula Regional drivers, further reinforcing his readiness for the next step on the European single-seater ladder."Winning my first race in French Formula 4 is something I'll never forget," said McKenna. "This season has been about learning, improving, and continuing to grow every weekend. To finally stand on the top step is incredibly rewarding, but it's also motivation to keep pushing. I'm grateful to everyone at the FFSA Academy, my engineer, mechanics, coaches, management, sponsors, and my family for believing in me."The FFSA French Formula 4 Championship is one of Europe's premier FIA-certified driver development programs and has served as a launching pad for drivers progressing to Formula Regional Europe, FIA Formula 3, Formula 2, and ultimately Formula 1.Representing the United States while competing full-time in Europe, McKenna continues to establish himself as one of America's most promising international motorsport prospects. His historic victory at Magny-Cours represents another important step toward his objective of competing in the Formula Regional European Championship in 2027.About Maverick McKennaMaverick McKenna is a 16-year-old American racing driver from Park City, Utah, competing in the 2026 FFSA French Formula 4 Championship. Racing under the American flag and managed by The Grid Agency , McKenna is pursuing a professional career through the European single-seater ladder with the long-term goal of reaching Formula 1.Media ContactMcKenna Racinginfo@mckennaracing.co

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