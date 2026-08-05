Insurance info session at Shadle Park High School for Spokane fire victims

SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you or someone you know is trying to navigate life after losing everything in the Spokane Area Fires, the Spokane City Council says there is an insurance informational session coming up.

Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer and other local officials will be at Shadle Park High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, to help people trying to navigate the insurance and recovery process after losing their home in the Spokane Area Fires.

This event is open to everyone. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Shadle Park High School is located at 4327 North Ash Street in Spokane.

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