Little Giant Fire prompts emergency declaration in Chelan County

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(Photo: Emergency Management Specialist Rich Magnussen speaks on Aug. 3 at a community meeting at the Entiat Fire Hall. Magnussen explained evacuation levels in place for the Little Giant Fire.)

A state of emergency has been declared by the Board of County Commissioners in response to the Little Giant Fire that was initially ignited in northwestern Chelan County.



The emergency declaration was approved at the board’s meeting on Aug. 4.

The declaration follows the announcement by Gov. Bob Ferguson that the federal government granted his request for an emergency declaration for the devastating wildfires burning throughout Eastern Washington. The state declaration covers Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Spokane, Stevens and Yakima counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

The county’s emergency declaration affords commissioners the ability to use local resources without going through the typical government bidding process for goods and services. It is also generally a prerequisite for most state and federal recovery assistance funding.



The wildfire, caused by lightning on July 15, was first reported in the area of Little Giant Mountain. As of Aug. 4, it had spread to nearly 59,346 acres, threatening the communities of Lake Wenatchee, Entiat, and the north and south shores of Lake Chelan. Currently, 1,814 structures are threatened and Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation orders are in place.

More information about the fire is available on www.inciweb.wildfire.gov.

For current evacuation levels in Chelan County, go to Emergency Management's Active Emergencies webpage.

Last Updated: 08/04/2026 04:58 PM

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Archive Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. PLEASE NOTE: FTP browsing is no longer supported on the latest browsers, please refer below to acccess our FTP content. Popular Browsers Supported Microsoft Edge NO Google Chrome NO Safari NO Internet Explorer 11 YES Mozilla Firefox YES Opera YES By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue

GIS Disclaimer The information contained on this site is provided as a courtesy of the Chelan County. Where it exists, the "Index.txt" will contain a brief explanation of files contained in this folder Chelan County makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided on its web site. However, due to the possibility of transmission errors, HTML browser capabilities, changes made since the last update to the site, etc., neither Chelan County, nor any agency, officer or employee of Chelan County warrants the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of any information published by this system and shall not be held liable for any losses caused by reliance on the accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of such information. Portions of such information may be incorrect or not current. Any person or entity that relies on any information obtained from this system does so at his or her own risk. By clicking continue, you confirm that you have read, understood and agreed to this disclaimer. Continue