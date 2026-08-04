Nevada State University’s School of Nursing Ranked Among the Nation’s Best

Nevada State University continues to earn national recognition for academic excellence, with the School of Nursing ranked No. 16 in the nation on the Niche 2026 Best Colleges for Nursing in America list.

The annual ranking recognizes the top nursing schools across the United States and is based on a comprehensive analysis of academic quality, admissions, affordability, and student life. Niche evaluates data from the U.S. Department of Education alongside millions of reviews from current students and alumni to identify the nation’s leading institutions.

The recognition reflects the School of Nursing’s commitment to preparing highly skilled, compassionate healthcare professionals while providing students with an exceptional educational experience.

Students consistently praised the program in their reviews, highlighting the quality of instruction and the supportive learning environment. Many described the nursing program as “amazing,” noting that professors are knowledgeable, approachable, and genuinely invested in student success.

In addition to the School of Nursing’s national recognition, Nevada State University earned several other notable rankings in the 2026 Niche Best Colleges lists:

#1 of 8 – Best Value Colleges in Nevada

#38 of 406 – Best Hispanic-Serving Institutions in America

#38 of 180 – Best Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISI) in America

These rankings underscore Nevada State’s ongoing commitment to providing a high-quality, affordable education that empowers students from all backgrounds to achieve their academic and career goals.

As Nevada State continues to expand its impact across the region, recognitions like these reinforce the university’s mission of preparing graduates to meet the workforce needs of Nevada while transforming lives through accessible, student-centered education.