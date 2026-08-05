California Labor Commissioner secures $2.75 million for hospitality workers denied opportunity to return to work

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-64 Date: August 4, 2026

ANAHEIM —The California Labor Commissioner’s Office (LCO) has secured a $2.75 million settlement for 24 workers who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and were unlawfully denied the opportunity to return to work.

The settlement resolves allegations that the Anaheim Marriott Hotel failed to comply with California's Right to Recall law by not offering available positions to eligible former employees based on seniority after pandemic-related layoffs.

California’s Right to Recall law was enacted in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented layoffs throughout the state’s hospitality industry. During the period relevant to this case, the law required covered employers to offer available positions to qualified former employees based on seniority before hiring other workers.

Today, California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower joined Unite Here Local 11 and hospitality workers in Garden Grove to announce a $2.75 million settlement for workers who were unlawfully denied the opportunity to return to work at Anaheim Marriott following pandemic-related layoffs.

What California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower said: “Hospitality workers made tremendous sacrifices during the pandemic and eligible workers deserved a fair opportunity to return when businesses reopened. When employers failed to honor that obligation, our office followed the facts, enforced the law, and secured a settlement that provides meaningful relief to affected workers.”

The LCO investigated claims that eligible hospitality workers who had been laid off because of the pandemic were passed over when positions became available. Eligible workers included former employees who had worked for the employer for at least six months, were separated for a pandemic-related reason and were qualified for the same or a similar position. The investigation determined that workers did not receive recall offers based on seniority, as required by law.

This case also demonstrates the importance of partnerships between the LCO and community organizations that help workers understand their rights and report potential violations. In this case, the LCO worked with Unite Here Local 11. Through strategic enforcement efforts and community partnerships, the LCO continues to identify labor law violations, recover wages and other compensation for workers, and promote compliance with California labor laws.

Workers who believe their workplace rights have been violated are encouraged to contact the LCO or file a wage claim.

About the Labor Commissioner’s Office

The LCO combats wage theft and unfair competition by investigating allegations of illegal and unfair business practices.

In 2020, the LCO launched a multi-pronged outreach campaign, “Reaching Every Californian.” The campaign amplifies basic protections and builds pathways to affected populations, so workers and employers understand legal protections and obligations, as well as the LCO’s enforcement procedures.

As of 2026, new laws are in effect to provide greater protections for workers, including the Workplace Know Your Rights Act. While required postings must still be maintained, the annual notice is designed to increase awareness by proactively reaching workers where they are.

California labor laws protect workers in most industries regardless of their immigration status. Workers who file wage claims, retaliation complaints or exercise other rights under California labor laws are not required to disclose their immigration status. Workers who have questions about labor laws enforced by the LCO can call 1-833-LCO-INFO (833-526-4636) between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The LCO does not ask about the immigration status of any individual seeking assistance or protection under California labor law.

The LCO is a division of the Department of Industrial Relations.

Californians can follow the Labor Commissioner on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Employers with Questions on Requirements May Contact: MakeItFair@dir.ca.gov

Media Contact: Communications@dir.ca.gov, (510) 286-1161