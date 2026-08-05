Gno.land Enters the Agentic Era with Launch of gnomcp

Gno.land Enters the Agentic Era

New open-source server connects AI agents directly to Gno.land, positioning the platform at the front of blockchain's shift toward agent-driven development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gno.land, a next-generation Go-based smart contract platform developed by NewTendermint, announced the release of gnomcp, an open-source server connecting AI coding agents to the Gno.land blockchain.

The launch marks a significant step in Gno.land's evolution. For the first time, AI agents can interact directly with the network by reading realms, writing and deploying code, and querying live chain state using the same tools adopted by developers across the industry.

A Natural Fit for the Agentic Shift

Software development is increasingly mediated by AI agents capable of reading codebases, writing new code, and executing tasks with growing independence. Gno.land's architecture, using the Go based Gno programming language, is well suited for this new paradigm as its smart contracts, called realms, are published entirely as human-readable source code. While agents on many other blockchain platforms contend with unfamiliar syntax or opaque bytecode, agents on Gno.land can read and reason about a realm as they would any ordinary codebase.

gnomcp is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the emerging open standard that lets AI clients such as Claude Code, Claude Desktop, Cursor, Gemini CLI, and others connect to outside tools and systems. By adopting MCP, Gno.land joins a growing standard for agent interoperability rather than building a proprietary interface, making it straightforward for developers to bring their existing AI tooling directly into the Gno.land ecosystem.

Expanding What's Possible on Gno.land

With gnomcp, agents can explore live realms, draft and deploy new ones using plain-language descriptions, review existing code for issues, and help developers troubleshoot failed transactions. This changes tasks that once required deep platform-specific knowledge into a more conversational workflow. Gno.land sees this as an early but meaningful expansion of who can build on the network, extending its reach beyond developers fluent in blockchain development to the much larger pool of engineers who work in Go.

Looking Ahead

gnomcp is open source under the Apache-2.0 license and currently in pre-release on testnet, with its interface expected to evolve based on developer feedback. In this manner, gnomcp serves as an early proof of concept for a broader thesis: that a platform built on open, auditable, and readable code is well-positioned for a future where AI agents play a direct role in building and maintaining on-chain applications.

About Gno.land

Gno.land is a next-generation, open-source smart contract platform founded by Jae Kwon, co-creator of Cosmos and Tendermint. Gno.land uses Gno, an interpreted, fully deterministic variation of Go, to enable developers to write secure, readable, and highly composable smart contracts. By requiring all code to be published with full source on-chain, Gno.land sets a new standard for transparency, auditability, and open collaboration.

About NewTendermint

NewTendermint is a software engineering company developing core infrastructure for decentralized systems, including Tendermint2 and Gno.land. Led by Jae Kwon, NewTendermint is the core maintainer of the Gno.land protocol and GnoVM, advancing open-source technologies that support transparent, permissionless, and globally accessible applications.



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