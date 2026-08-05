Aquila Tours Achieves Level 4 Recognition Through GreenStep's Sustainable Tourism Pathway

Independent assessment recognizes the company’s commitment to continuous sustainability improvement

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquila Tours, a division of Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, has achieved Level 4 recognition through GreenStep’s Sustainable Tourism Pathway after completing a comprehensive assessment of its sustainability practices against internationally recognized criteria.﻿The GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Pathway measures businesses against the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Standard, a GSTC-Recognized Standard, evaluating performance across four pillars: management, social and economic impacts, natural and cultural stewardship and environmental responsibility.“Achieving Level 4 recognition is an important milestone for our team and reflects the work we’ve put into strengthening sustainability across every aspect of our business,” said Ambra Attus, Aquila’s Director of Impact, Growth and Development. “While we’re proud, we also know sustainability is a continuous journey. This assessment shows us exactly where we’re thriving and where we can keep improving for the benefit of our guests, our partners, our employees and the communities where we operate.”GreenStep’s assessment recognizes businesses based on verified performance and provides a roadmap for continued progress. As part of the process, Aquila Tours underwent an independent review of its business practices, resulting in an action plan that will guide future sustainability initiatives.Recognizing that sustainability is about more than environmental responsibility, Aquila Tours supports local communities, honors cultural heritage, and creates meaningful cruise experiences that foster lasting, positive impact.For more information about Aquila Tours, visit cruiseexcellence.com/aquila-tours About GreenStepFounded in 2008 in Canada, GreenStep transforms sustainability into a competitive advantage for businesses by helping them measure and reduce their carbon footprints and improve their sustainability performance. As a tech-enabled consulting firm, GreenStep pairs technology with a team of sustainability experts to provide a wide variety of services, including carbon measurement, energy studies, sustainability and net-zero strategy, action planning, and certifications. GreenStep has helped more than 6,000 businesses across North America identify opportunities to go green while saving money, building their brand, and meeting the growing consumer demand for responsible business. GreenStep is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified, Living Wage Certified, Rainbow Registered, and a Certified B Corp. For more information, visit GreenStep.ca About Aquila Center for Cruise ExcellenceAquila Center for Cruise Excellence is the leading destination training provider for the global cruise industry. Drawing on more than 35 years of experience operating Aquila Tours and its Living Lab in Saint John, New Brunswick — where exceptional guest experiences are designed, tested and refined daily — the organization delivers training and development programs for destinations, tour companies, tour guides and front-line operators. Aquila is committed to cruise destination success through values-driven partnerships with cruise lines and destination stakeholders. For more information on Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence and its training programs, visit cruiseexcellence.com

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