U.S. Department of Education Approves the Nation’s First Workforce Pell Grant Program in Iowa

FORT DODGE, IOWA – Today, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) approved the nation’s first Workforce Pell Grant program, marking a major milestone in expanding faster, more affordable pathways to careers in high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand industry sectors or occupations. Starting today, eligible students at Iowa Central Community College can now use federal Pell Grant dollars to enroll in the Emergency Medical Technician program, a 14-week program that prepares students for key public safety jobs. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, joined by Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, announced the program’s approval for federal Pell Grant support during a visit to the Iowa Central’s Fort Dodge campus.

Established under President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act, Workforce Pell allows eligible students to use Pell Grants for students in short‑term, accredited programs lasting 8 to 15 weeks. This historic reform expands access to postsecondary education beyond the traditional two‑ and four‑year degree pathway by supporting high-quality, workforce-focused credentials that can be earned more quickly, at lower cost, and with less student debt.

“After decades of debate and a lot of hard work, Workforce Pell is finally here – opening up new opportunities for students to use their Pell Grants on programs that will help them jumpstart their careers,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to providing students with affordable pathways to rewarding careers without taking on significant debt. Thank you to Acting Secretary Sonderling, Governor Reynolds, and Iowa Central Community College for making this a reality – and ensuring that America’s next generation of workers is equipped with the skills they need to succeed.”

“Throughout my time as governor, Iowa has emphasized work-based learning, career and technical education, and registered apprenticeship programs to introduce young Iowans to high-demand careers and the variety of educational pathways that lead to employment,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. “Now, the Workforce Pell program will allow schools to fast-track students within 8 to15 weeks into rewarding careers with little-to-no debt, expanding high-quality career opportunities and paving the way to a stronger and more resilient economy. I'm grateful to Secretary McMahon and Acting Secretary Sonderling for their confidence in Iowa to lead the nation in implementing this critical program.”

To qualify for Workforce Pell, a program must meet rigorous earnings, job placement, and completion benchmarks; have been in operation for at least one year; and receive approval from both the Governor and the Secretary of Education. The Emergency Medical Technician program at Iowa Central Community College meets these rigorous criteria, opening the door for students who are seeking career and technical education that leads to family-sustaining jobs without long-term debt burdens.

Background

Last year, President Trump signed the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which established criteria for short-term programs to gain eligibility to receive Workforce Pell, into law.

The Department conducted negotiated rulemaking to establish the regulatory framework for Workforce Pell. The final rule implementing Workforce Pell was published on May 18, 2026, and became effective on July 1, 2026.

In coordination with state workforce boards, Governors across the country are currently identifying education and training programs that meet the high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand criteria for Workforce Pell eligibility. This process enables state leaders to designate programs that are well positioned to improve employment outcomes and generate strong economic returns for workers and their states.