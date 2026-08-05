U.S. Department of Education approves the nation’s first Workforce Pell Grant program in Iowa 

Today, the U.S. Department of Education approved the nation’s first Workforce Pell Grant program, marking a major milestone in expanding faster, more affordable pathways to careers in high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand industry sectors or occupations. Starting today, eligible students at Iowa Central Community College can now use federal Pell Grant dollars to enroll in the Emergency Medical Technician program — a 14-week program that prepares students for key public safety jobs. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, alongside U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling, announced the program’s approval for federal Pell Grant support during a visit to the Iowa Central Community College.

Established under President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts Act, Workforce Pell allows eligible students to use Pell Grants for students in short-term, accredited programs lasting eight to 15 weeks. This historic reform expands access to post-secondary education beyond the traditional two and four-year degree pathway by supporting high-quality, workforce-focused credentials that can be earned more quickly, at lower cost, and with less student debt.

“Throughout my time as governor, Iowa has emphasized work-based learning, career and technical education, and registered apprenticeship programs to introduce young Iowans to high-demand careers and the variety of educational pathways that lead to employment,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Now, the Workforce Pell program will allow schools to fast-track students within eight to15 weeks into rewarding careers with little-to-no debt, expanding high-quality career opportunities and paving the way to a stronger and more resilient economy. I'm grateful to Secretary McMahon and Acting Secretary Sonderling for their confidence in Iowa to lead the nation in implementing this critical program.”

“After decades of debate and a lot of hard work, Workforce Pell is finally here – opening up new opportunities for students to use their Pell Grants on programs that will help them jumpstart their careers,” Sec. McMahon said. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to providing students with affordable pathways to rewarding careers without taking on significant debt. Thank you to Acting Secretary Sonderling, Governor Reynolds, and Iowa Central Community College for making this a reality – and ensuring that America’s next generation of workers is equipped with the skills they need to succeed.”

To qualify for Workforce Pell, a program must meet rigorous earnings, job placement, and completion benchmarks; have been in operation for at least one year; and receive approval from both the Governor and the Secretary of Education. The Emergency Medical Technician program at Iowa Central Community College meets these rigorous criteria, opening the door for students who are seeking career and technical education that leads to family-sustaining jobs without long-term debt burdens.