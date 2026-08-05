Protecting New York’s Waterways from Pollution

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced increased grants through New York’s Clean Vessel Assistance Program. This additional funding will help marinas and municipalities affordably install and upgrade boat sewage pump-outs that reduce pollution and protect the water quality that supports recreation, tourism, fisheries and coastal ecosystems.

“New York’s waterways are among some of our greatest assets, and protecting them requires investment and partnerships,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will help marinas strengthen the waterfront infrastructure that keeps sewage out of our bays, protects marine habitats, and preserves the clean water that communities depend on."

Available funding has increased to as much as $80,000 for pump-out boats and $40,000 for stationary facilities and upgrades, along with continued support for facility operations, maintenance and public education. The increased funding reflects Governor Hochul’s goal of making clean water infrastructure improvements more affordable.

Pump-out stations may be small pieces of infrastructure, but they have an outsized impact on water quality by giving boaters a simple, convenient way to dispose of onboard sewage. Most of New York State's coastal waters and connecting waterways are No Discharge Zones, where it is illegal to discharge treated or untreated sewage from boats.

The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) has awarded $14 million to projects across New York since the program’s inception, supporting one of the nation's most extensive recreational boating pump-out networks. Boaters can locate facilities using EFC's online map, making it easy to find nearby services and responsibly dispose of onboard waste.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at Tanner Park Marina in the Town of Babylon, where EFC has provided $136,000 for pump-out operations at the Town’s marinas. The event highlighted Governor Hochul’s broader commitment to Long Island; EFC alone has invested over $1 billion in the past two years for water quality projects that are helping to protect Long Island's sole source aquifer, safeguard public health, protect the environment and foster economic vitality.

Increased awards will help marinas continue to install new pump-out stations, modernize aging equipment, purchase pump-out boats and maintain existing facilities.

Marina owners, municipalities and eligible nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for grants. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Go to EFC’s website for eligibility requirements, application materials and the Statewide facility map.

The Clean Vessel Assistance Program is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which is supported by purchases of fishing equipment and motorboat fuels.

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Keeping New York's waterways clean takes smart investments at every level. Whether we're financing million-dollar treatment plants or helping a marina install a new pump-out station, every clean water investment protects New York's waterways and public health. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, these increased grants will help marinas expand access to essential services, support responsible boating, and preserve the waters that millions of New Yorkers and visitors enjoy every year.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Boaters have an innate love for the water, and when proper discharge options are available, few would choose to spoil the very places where they recreate. Expanding investments in this program will make it easier for vessel operators to comply with the environmental safeguards that protect our water from harmful pollution. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to Long Island and our state’s waterways.”

Assemblymember Kwani O’Pharrow said, “Protecting the health of our waterways is an investment in the future of our communities. I applaud the Environmental Facilities Corporation for expanding support through the Clean Vessel Assistance Program and congratulate the Town for improving our marina pump-out facilities. By improving access to this critical infrastructure, we are reducing pollution, preserving our coastal environment and ensuring that our waters remain clean and enjoyable for residents and visitors alike. I extend my sincere gratitude to Governor Hochul for her continued support and commitment to expanding funding that strengthens our infrastructure and enhances the quality of life for residents throughout our communities.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Clean water is essential to our quality of life on Long Island. New funding opportunities, such as the Clean Vessel Assistance Program, will enable our residents to contribute to further improving our water quality for years to come. I encourage my partners in government to participate in this program and help protect our environment.”

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “Clean water starts with the right infrastructure, and the Town of Babylon is proud to keep building that with the State's support. This increased funding will help make sure Tanner Park and our other marinas can keep pace with the demand for responsible boating.”

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Espositio said, “Something the public can all agree on is clean water for our beaches, bays, and harbors! Boaters love our waterways and want to do the right thing. Funding for installing and upgrading pump-out stations makes it easier and convenient for boaters to use them and that is the key to increasing participation. Fishermen, beach lovers, kayakers, swimmers and more all support this critical program. We are thankful to Governor Hochul and the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation for understanding and funding this essential need for Long Island.”

Nation-Leading Investments in Water Infrastructure

New York State continues to increase its historic investments in water infrastructure. The 2027 budget announced by Governor Hochul sets the national standard with a transformational $3.75 billion water infrastructure investment plan, which brings the State’s total clean water investment to $10 billion since 2017. This funding will help communities continue to affordably upgrade sewer systems, replace failing septic systems, modernize aging drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, address emerging contaminants, replace lead service lines and improve resilience to flooding.