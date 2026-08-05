Work Now Underway on Career Center in Downtown Rochester

Governor Hochul today announced that work is underway on RochesterWorks new 24,000 square-foot Downtown Career Center at Monroe Community College’s downtown campus in the city of Rochester. The comprehensive one-stop career center will invite the co-location of fellow agencies, improving workforce development and supportive wrap-around services to members of the community seeking employment or training for career pathways improve access by directly linking service providers with jobs seekers, enhancing the ability to navigate a career pathway more easily. The project aims to remove barriers to participation in the workforce that most acutely impact populations that are historically underrepresented in the labor force.

“The RochesterWorks Downtown Career Center project supports my administration’s focused efforts to reshape New York's approach to workforce development training,” Governor Hochul said. “With this one-stop shop approach, job seekers will be linked with employers and learn the skills needed for high-demand jobs, creating the opportunity for greater success. This project represents an investment in the future of the region and our state's economy.”

RochesterWorks is a nonprofit organization that serves as the workforce development board for Monroe County, providing free employment, training and career services for job seekers, as well as recruitment and grant resources for local businesses. They expect to be fully operational at the new site in September of 2027.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “The RochesterWorks Career Center is a testament to what’s possible when we come together with a shared vision. When it opens, the Career Center will bolster our workforce pipeline, more efficiently connecting students and job seekers with employers and opportunities. Thank you to Governor Hochul for investing in our students, our workforce and our economy.”

RochesterWorks CEO Dave Seeley said, “RochesterWorks is excited to break ground on our new Comprehensive One-Stop Career Center at Monroe Community College's Downtown Campus. This new location will make our services more accessible to both job seekers and employers while strengthening our partnership with MCC. Whether you're entering the workforce for the first time or are an experienced worker seeking new skills and career opportunities, this facility will create a seamless pathway from career exploration and training to employment. We are grateful to the many public and private partners whose generous investments are making this project possible and helping us create what will be the premier One-Stop Career Center in New York State.”

The new regional workforce development center is supported by a $5.5 million investment made through the transformational Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP) to assist with the effort. The total project cost has been placed at $14.5 million.

Developed through a collaborative effort, the RRP is a $300 million private and public regional co-investment in three interconnected geographic areas: Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester. The partnership will maximize social and economic impact by co-investing in projects and programs aimed at improving economic conditions to benefit these communities’ residents and businesses. It builds upon and accelerates collaborative, community-driven bodies of work that are already underway. New York has committed $200 million; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, along with other philanthropic and corporate partners committed $81 million; and the remaining $19 million is coming from each city’s local government.

MCC’s downtown campus is also home to the New York State supported Finger Lakes Workforce Development (FWD) Center, which is focused on short-term and accelerated, technology-oriented training programs that place individuals in high-demand jobs within advanced manufacturing, information technology, skilled trades, apprenticeship-related instruction and professional services.

MCC will also lead the Finger Lakes ON-RAMP center in partnership with RochesterWorks. The proposed center includes a flagship location at the Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center located on Monroe Community College's downtown Rochester campus. The center will train future employees in advanced manufacturing, semiconductor development and manufacturing, robotics, electronics, smart technologies, associated skilled trades, clean energy manufacturing and other high-demand skills to support regional employers

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Our support for the RochesterWorks and Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center at MCC’s downtown campus will further strengthen the critical workforce development efforts underway in the region, helping to advance Governor Hochul’s broader statewide goals. This innovative and collaborative initiative will offer job seekers convenient access to training opportunities that promote pathways to promising professional careers.”

Later this fall, MCC will additionally officially open the doors on the expanded Sydor Optics Advanced Technology Center at its main campus in the Town of Brighton, Monroe County. The $69.6 million project saw the college’s critical technology programs move from an outdated facility on West Henrietta Road to state-of-the-art facility to the Brighton campus, connecting them with the college’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. The expansion will also provide a new home and accelerate the growth of the center’s Optical Systems Technology program. With a 2,400 percent increase in student enrollment since 2019, this first-of-its-kind in the nation, two-year training program provides a direct path to employment for hundreds of students and will support the state’s efforts to grow the semiconductor industry across Upstate New York.

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is a driver of upward mobility and economic development for communities and students throughout New York State. We are immensely proud to have Monroe Community College at the forefront of the RochesterWorks Downtown Career Center to ensure New Yorkers are equipped with the support they need to chase their dreams. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her steadfast leadership and support of initiatives that help New Yorkers thrive.”

Monroe Community College President Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna said, “Monroe Community College once again has the privilege of helping catalyze bright futures for our community and its residents. The RochesterWorks Career Center presents an opportunity to build upon the strong workforce development ecosystem MCC has cultivated at our Downtown Campus, further strengthening the College's position as a leader in this space. Through this partnership, MCC and RochesterWorks can work side by side to connect students and job seekers with employers in the same location, creating a more seamless pathway from education and training to meaningful employment. By reducing barriers and expanding access to opportunity, this collaboration will help more community members achieve their goals while contributing to the growth and success of our regional economy.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “For anyone trying to start a career, change jobs or earn more, the hardest part shouldn’t be figuring out where to start. The RochesterWorks Career Center at MCC’s Downtown Campus will change that, and I’m proud to have secured $1.6 million in federal investment to help make it happen. By combining MCC’s educational expertise with RochesterWorks’ deep connections to local employers, this project will connect talent with opportunity. This center will help more Rochesterians gain in-demand skills, land good-paying jobs, and build careers that support their families, while giving local businesses access to the workforce they need to grow.”

Senator Kristen Gillibrand said, “The RochesterWorks Career Center reflects New York State’s commitment to expanding opportunities and developing workforce skills for underrepresented communities. I am thrilled that this investment will help local jobseekers navigate the employment process, get vocational training and ensure that Rochester businesses are connected with members of their own community.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Everyone deserves a clear path to opportunity, and the new RochesterWorks Downtown Career Center will help make that possible for more people across our community.By bringing education, workforce training, career services, and employers together under one roof, we're making it easier for students, workers and families to build a brighter future. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and investment in Rochester, and I look forward to seeing the lives this center will change for years to come.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “RochesterWorks is a hub for generating economic growth and providing accessible career opportunities for the Greater Rochester region. Supporting this initiative is about promoting quality of life — and this new downtown One-Stop Career Center delivers. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to foster opportunities for both job-seekers and employers in New York.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “I am thrilled to welcome RochesterWorks’ Comprehensive One-Stop Career Center to MCC’s Downtown Campus. The groundbreaking marks the first step in developing a centralized location for workforce development initiatives that will strengthen our talent pipeline and help people access the jobs and opportunities they need. By consolidating career services and training, wraparound services, employer relationships, and more into one shared location, we will reduce barriers to employment to support people in successfully accessing jobs and apprenticeships in key industries that will transform their lives.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Resources provided by RochesterWorks are essential to creating skilled workers, supporting struggling job seekers, and promoting lasting change throughout our community. This brand-new downtown career center will provide a centralized location and greater accessibility to dependable services for our residents and families. It is necessary that we continue to work together to provide underserved members of our community with skills and opportunities that allow them to thrive. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul and RochesterWorks for their continued commitment to the people of Greater Rochester.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “A good job is the starting point for a brighter future, opening doors to new opportunities and helping people build the life they want for themselves and those they care about. This new Downtown Career Center is another resource for residents to connect with the training, support, and tools they need to take that first step or reach the next milestone in their careers. Every person deserves the opportunity to realize their potential, and this investment helps ensure more Rochester residents can turn today's opportunity into tomorrow's success. I thank Governor Hochul, RochesterWorks, Monroe Community College, and all of our state, regional, and local partners for investing in Rochester's people and strengthening our workforce for generations to come."

OneROC President and CEO Joseph Stefko said, "The RochesterWorks Downtown Career Center is one of the most transformative projects supported by the Regional Revitalization Partnership, which is a collaborative investment strategy that brings together public, philanthropic, and local partners to expand opportunity and strengthen our community. As Greater Rochester continues to attract historic investments in optics, photonics, and imaging, lasers, semiconductors, and other high-growth industries, this center will help ensure more residents can access career pathways to participate in that growth. We are especially grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the William & Sheila Konar Foundation, and every Regional Revitalization Partnership founder for embracing a shared vision for Rochester's future."

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said, “Taking the first step towards a meaningful career requires getting a foot in the door. The new RochesterWorks Downtown Career Center at MCC’s Downtown Campus makes that step easy to take, and we are grateful for the services they provide our community. The collaboration that made this possible will lead to so many hard-working individuals reaching their potential in new careers, powering accelerated growth at companies throughout our community. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Monroe Community College, RochesterWorks and all partners who helped make this possible — we look forward to celebrating the ribbon cutting next fall!”

For additional information about RochesterWorks, visit: https://rochesterworks.org/.

About the Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP)

The Regional Revitalization Partnership (RRP) is a $300M comprehensive economic development strategy and public-private partnership that maximizes impact and leverages additional investment for Buffalo’s East Side, Niagara Falls and Rochester. This community-driven, collaborative strategy takes a holistic approach to economic development and is designed to build community wealth through multiple paths. The RRP was developed in collaboration with New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development (ESD) and is supported by ESL, Evans Bank, Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, Five Star Bank, John R. Oishei Foundation, KeyBank/First Niagara Foundation, William & Sheila Konar Foundation, M&T Bank, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and partners in the cities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester. RRP program implementation is led by the Center for Regional Strategies.

Accelerating Economic Development in the Finger Lakes

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.